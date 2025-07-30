Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean women trapped in Russian drone factory scheme

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
At least four young Zimbabwean women have allegedly been trafficked to work under deceptive conditions at a Russian drone factory producing weapons used in the Ukraine war, in what human rights observers are calling a "transnational trafficking and exploitation scheme."

The women are believed to be participants in the Alabuga Start programme - marketed across Africa as a prestigious work-study opportunity within the Alabuga Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Tatarstan, western Russia. However, mounting evidence reveals the programme is a front for recruiting women, primarily from Africa, to manufacture Iranian-designed Shahed suicide drones used by Russian forces in Ukraine.

According to a 2024 Associated Press investigation, participants - including Zimbabweans - are working in dangerous conditions assembling drones, some of which are equipped with thermobaric warheads, a highly destructive form of explosive.

The website AlabugaTruth has published testimonies and data pointing to systematic deception, naming recruiters including Ndawonde, Kamo Molatlhoe, Reneilwe Motlhodi, Sibongile Kajane, Solomon Ogyem, Amanda, and Ayanda.

Though advertised as involving four hours of work and six hours of study per day, investigations revealed the women are made to work 12–24 hour shifts under unsafe conditions, handling hazardous chemicals without overtime pay, and are often confined to the premises - a potential violation of international human trafficking laws.

Phones are banned in the facility, and those who speak out face fines of up to US$20,000. While wages were advertised at US$700 per month, deductions for accommodation, transport, healthcare and language classes leave some women with just US$550 - barely enough to survive in the isolated industrial zone.

Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe chairperson, Muchanyara Mukamuri, voiced concern over the unfolding situation, calling on government ministries to urgently investigate.

"As a coalition, we are actively pushing for the government's transparency on recruitment and verification processes tied to international programmes," said Mukamuri. "There is a pattern of young women being lured under the guise of opportunity only to face exploitation. The State must act with urgency."

Mukamuri urged the Ministries of Women's Affairs, Labour and Foreign Affairs to strengthen protective frameworks and cross-border accountability mechanisms.

When contacted for comment, Women's Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa referred inquiries to the ministry's legal adviser Fungai Chiware, who stated: "As a ministry, we have never received any reports regarding that issue, but we stand ready as government to assist these victims if the matter is brought to our attention."

Jonathan Gandari, chief director in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, condemned human trafficking as a "cruel, exploitative and inhumane" crime, noting that Zimbabwe is a source, transit, and destination for trafficked individuals.

"Women and children remain the most vulnerable, often lured into forced labour and sexual exploitation," Gandari said, urging vigilance and collaboration to combat digital-era trafficking networks.

In August 2024, representatives from Alabuga Start reportedly met Zimbabwean officials at the Russian embassy to promote the programme - although no comment was provided by the embassy when approached.

Observers say the scheme may violate United Nations protocols, with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime categorizing "recruitment through deception for exploitative labour" as human trafficking.

Photos posted by Alabuga Start on social media show recruits from over 30 countries, including Rwanda, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Mozambique - reflecting a continent-wide recruitment drive.

In Botswana, Interpol opened an investigation in April 2024 after online whistleblowers flagged potential human trafficking. Detective Senior Superintendent Selebatso Mokgosi confirmed that local recruiters were questioned.

A May 2024 Bloomberg podcast revealed that many participants had entered Russia on student visas, only to later be forced to switch to work permits under pressure.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Science and International Security reported that up to 90% of women in the Alabuga SEZ are assigned directly to drone assembly lines - far removed from the hospitality and technical service roles promised in recruitment campaigns.

The scandal follows earlier cases of African men allegedly being lured into combat roles in Ukraine. Zambian student Lemekhani Nyirenda and Tanzanian Nemes Tarimo were reported dead after being recruited into battle by Russia's Wagner Group, now rebranded as Africa Corps.

Rights groups are urging Zimbabwean authorities to urgently verify the status of the four identified women and investigate the recruitment pipeline leading to the Alabuga SEZ. They also call for enhanced public education on the risks of overseas employment schemes and robust bilateral safeguards to prevent similar cases.

"The safety and dignity of Zimbabwean citizens abroad must not be compromised under the banner of opportunity," Mukamuri said. "We owe them swift and decisive action."

Source - Newsday

