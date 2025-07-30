Smuggled Zambian tobacco seeds raise alarm in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tobacco industry stakeholders in Zimbabwe have sounded the alarm over a surge in cheap, low-quality tobacco seeds allegedly smuggled from Zambia, warning that the influx threatens to erode the country's reputation as a top producer of premium flue-cured tobacco.A confidential industry report titled Inquiry on Impact and Control of Illegal Zambian Tobacco Seed in Zimbabwe revealed that some growers unknowingly purchased uncertified seed, including outdated varieties and unsuitable landraces falsely labelled as Kutsaga hybrids. This has led to disastrous consequences for affected farmers, who planted cigar-wrapper tobacco instead of the intended flue-cured type-rendering their crops largely unmarketable.Francis Mukoyi, head of genetics at the Kutsaga Research Board, confirmed the growing presence of illicit seed sales in farming regions."Our locally bred and rigorously tested varieties guarantee the quality that international buyers demand. Growers must avoid uncertified seed at all costs," Mukoyi warned. "We've already witnessed unfortunate cases this 2024–25 season where some farmers planted up to four hectares with what turned out to be cigar-wrapper tobacco, not the flue-cured type required for our markets."Despite these concerns, Zimbabwe's tobacco sector has recorded a historic high this season, producing 350 million kilogrammes of tobacco, cementing its status as a global leader in flue-cured tobacco production.The success extends beyond tobacco. Wheat output has also soared to a record-breaking 600,000 metric tonnes, placing Zimbabwe among the top wheat producers in Africa.Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) board chairperson Ivan Craig attributed the bumper harvests to extensive investment in irrigation infrastructure."We recently released funding to rehabilitate and upgrade our irrigation systems, allowing us to target an ambitious 850,000 metric tonnes of maize in the upcoming summer season," Craig said.Agriculture ministry secretary Dr. Obert Jiri added that modern farming practices, government-led irrigation projects, and strong financial support for key inputs had driven the surge in production."We are thrilled that Zimbabwe has not only secured national food self-sufficiency but is emerging as a global player in agricultural exports," Jiri said. "With record yields in tobacco and wheat and a growing horticulture sector, we are well on our way to reclaiming our title as the breadbasket of southern Africa."However, experts caution that the gains could be undermined if the illegal seed trade is not urgently addressed. The industry is calling for tighter border controls, farmer awareness campaigns, and enforcement of seed certification laws to protect Zimbabwe's agricultural integrity and export competitiveness.