War veterans faction denies Zanu PF bribe allegations

News / National

by Staff reporter

A faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) led by Andreas Mathibela has dismissed claims that its leadership was bribed by Zanu PF, insisting it remains committed to demanding accountability from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.Addressing a press conference in Harare on Tuesday, Mathibela rubbished reports that he and members of his executive had received vehicles from a ruling party benefactor in exchange for their silence on the country's worsening economic and governance crisis. The allegations have reportedly sparked internal rifts within the faction, with some members pushing to oust Mathibela and his team for allegedly "selling out.""We have stood very firmly on the issues surrounding the state of our economy and the source of the problems, and that's what we would want to deal with," Mathibela said."Unfortunately, because we are dealing with people that have amassed so much wealth, we are only fighting them with our willpower. We know that what they are doing is very wrong, and so we shall continue to fight for the betterment of the lives of all Zimbabweans."Mathibela reaffirmed that the faction's roadmap had not changed, despite efforts to discredit their advocacy. He said their actions are rooted in a desire to speak for millions of struggling citizens who continue to suffer under economic mismanagement, corruption, and public sector decay.Zimbabwe is enduring yet another year of economic hardship, marked by high inflation, widespread unemployment, and the collapse of key industries. Public health institutions are struggling to provide basic services due to chronic shortages of drugs and equipment, while experienced medical professionals continue to migrate in search of better working conditions abroad.Despite these challenges, the ruling Zanu PF party maintains that the economy is on a recovery path, citing increased investment, employment initiatives, and infrastructure development.Mathibela, however, said the government's optimism is out of touch with reality. He also revealed that the faction has taken legal action to assert their right to peaceful protest."We have already taken the government to court on the aspect of the freedom to gather and the freedom to demonstrate peacefully, as enshrined in our national Constitution," he said. "We are not happy. The citizens are not happy about the goings-on in the management of our economy."He emphasized that the ZNLWVA faction would continue to speak out on behalf of ordinary Zimbabweans and push for transparency, justice, and economic reform.The war veterans, historically seen as a key pillar of Zanu PF's political base, have in recent years become increasingly vocal in criticizing the very government they once staunchly supported-a sign of deepening fractures within Zimbabwe's political landscape.