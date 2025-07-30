Man sentenced to 15 years for raping sex worker

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Damofalls man, Nyasha Ngwenya, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a sex worker on two separate occasions.Ngwenya appeared before Harare Magistrate Francis Mapfumo, who convicted him on two counts of rape.Prosecutor Sherlyn Sadomba told the court that in May 2025, Ngwenya approached the victim at Jongwe Corner, offering US$14 for her services. The complainant agreed, but during their encounter, Ngwenya threatened her with an electrical shocker and dragged her to a nearby maize field where he raped her.On May 23, Ngwenya used the same method to lure the victim and committed a second rape.The victim later reported the attacks to the police after encountering Ngwenya again at Jongwe Corner while seeking the services of another sex worker, leading to his arrest.The court's ruling sends a strong message against gender-based violence and abuse, particularly targeting vulnerable individuals.