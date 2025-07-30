Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gwanda Municipality in payroll dilemma

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Gwanda Municipality is facing serious questions over its financial management after the Auditor-General's 2024 report revealed significant discrepancies in payroll processing and financial reporting.

The report highlights that the municipality processed a staggering ZWL$3.74 billion outside its official payroll system, a figure vastly inconsistent with the mere ZWL$8.21 million reflected in its financial statements. This glaring mismatch raised doubts about the accuracy and reliability of the reported payroll expenses.

According to the Auditor-General, the municipality experienced system challenges that resulted in payroll processing occurring outside the official platform. The payroll summaries showed amounts totaling ZWL$3.75 billion, which did not reconcile with the financial statement figures.

"The municipality experienced system challenges, resulting in ZWL$3.74 billion being processed outside payroll. Consequently, the payroll summaries had an amount of ZWL$3.75 billion which did not agree with the financial statement amount of ZWL$8.21 million," the report stated.

Furthermore, the report noted that no reconciliations were undertaken to align the payroll summaries with ledger records, leaving the accuracy of payroll expenses in question. The Auditor-General expressed an inability to verify the reported payroll costs.

Municipal management attributed the anomaly to technical issues within their existing systems and assured that a migration to a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system would resolve these challenges.

In addition to payroll concerns, the audit found that three municipal vehicles were not registered under the municipality's name and lacked proper logbooks for verification, exposing the council to risks of misappropriation or potential legal disputes. The Auditor-General urged the municipality to expedite registration of these assets.

The report also revealed that the council failed to comply with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 29, which governs financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies. The municipality applied incorrect conversion factors and improperly restated non-monetary assets using yearly averages rather than acquisition dates. The Auditor-General called for strict adherence to IAS 29 in future financial reporting.

An unresolved variance of ZWL$2.5 million was also identified between receivables reported at ZWL$20.18 million and aged analysis records totaling ZWL$17.67 million, further raising concerns about the reliability of financial data.

"I could not satisfy myself on the accuracy of receivables reported on the financial statements," the Auditor-General's report said, recommending that monthly reconciliations be carried out to ensure data integrity.

These findings paint a concerning picture of Gwanda Municipality's financial controls and highlight the urgent need for corrective measures to restore confidence and accountability in the local authority's management of public resources.

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

Axed wife survives, husband commits suicide

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Women drown during 'manjuzu' rituals

1 hr ago | 115 Views

90,000 Zimbabweans in SA apply for exemption permits

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's online stormtroopers target opposition women

1 hr ago | 38 Views

AMA reveals agro-input pricing disparities

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Top banker exposed in land deal

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Man sentenced to 15 years for raping sex worker

1 hr ago | 42 Views

RBZ warns against price instability

1 hr ago | 32 Views

War veterans faction denies Zanu PF bribe allegations

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Smuggled Zambian tobacco seeds raise alarm in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Borrowdale Methodist Church land dispute rages on

1 hr ago | 13 Views

High Court orders Zimra to release Mater Dei medical equipment

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean women trapped in Russian drone factory scheme

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Company director in court for US$2,000 bribery

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Guti's widow reveals why she rejected luxury car and US$250,000

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe faces malaria crisis

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Hwende spurns portfolio committee reassignment

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Biti demands judicial inquiry into Trabablas Interchange project

15 hrs ago | 484 Views

Operation Dudula perpetrating genocide: Black on Black violence in SA

16 hrs ago | 679 Views

Security guard rapes colleague at gunpoint

17 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Devolution, Development should take precedence over politics,' Chadzamira

17 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chiwenga, Muchinguri summon Masimirembwa over Tagwirei bid

17 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Man in court over US$9,300 fraud in botched car import deal

17 hrs ago | 398 Views

Man stabs girlfriend's buttocks after being turned down

17 hrs ago | 851 Views

Zimbabwean appointed director of water and sanitation by Polokwane

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chiwenga confirms he reported Marry Mubaiwa

18 hrs ago | 525 Views

Lulu Brenda Harris earns her PhD

18 hrs ago | 314 Views

Robbers nabbed over $100

18 hrs ago | 234 Views

Simba Bhora strengthens amid Scotland heat

18 hrs ago | 267 Views

Methodist Pastor in trouble

18 hrs ago | 619 Views

Spiritual cleansing sought after deadly Chitungwiza road accident

18 hrs ago | 90 Views

Cop jailed for demanding US$15 bribe

18 hrs ago | 239 Views

Urban lifestyles linked to rising colon cancer risk in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 226 Views

High Court Judge accused of fabricating judgment

18 hrs ago | 276 Views

National Foods driver in court over US$80k grocery theft

18 hrs ago | 175 Views

Rangers injured following elephant attacks

18 hrs ago | 181 Views

Police ban dangerous weapons in Victoria Falls

18 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bosso confirms departure of communications officer

19 hrs ago | 127 Views

Hwende, Tshabangu clash in Parliament

21 hrs ago | 866 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo convenes amid Tagwirei power struggle

21 hrs ago | 599 Views

My take on Tendai Biti and the scarcity of visionaries

23 hrs ago | 441 Views

Hichilema demands Edgar Lungu mortuary access

23 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Charamba retreats on Tagwirei attacks

23 hrs ago | 929 Views

'White Zimbabweans are returning'

23 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Zimbabwe, UAE sign health cooperation deal

23 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe smashes tobacco records again

23 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa orders immediate reforms to ease doing business

23 hrs ago | 417 Views

CIO operative acquitted of rape charges

23 hrs ago | 215 Views

Student drugged, raped after fleeing from mum

24 hrs ago | 774 Views