Mnangagwa's online stormtroopers target opposition women

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU PF party, under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is increasingly relying on coordinated social media campaigns to silence dissent, with a particular focus on women activists and opposition voices. These online operatives, widely known as "Varakashi" (meaning "destroyers" in Shona), use anonymous and fake accounts primarily on the platform X (formerly Twitter) to mock, delegitimize, and threaten those who challenge the government.Reports reveal that the Varakashi's tactics are brutal and misogynistic, involving graphic threats of sexual violence and the spread of false information aimed at discrediting political activists and human rights defenders. This hostile digital environment has the effect of creating fear and discouraging women's participation in politics and public discourse.Allegations have surfaced implicating senior government figures, including President Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba, in managing or supporting these toxic ghost accounts. Activists warn that these campaigns are not isolated incidents but part of a systematic strategy funded with taxpayers' money to suppress political opposition and stifle freedom of expression.Despite relentless intimidation and online abuse, many opposition members and civil society activists have remained defiant, vowing to continue their fight for democratic reforms and respect for human rights in Zimbabwe.Since taking power in 2017, President Mnangagwa promised political reforms and improved governance, but critics argue these pledges remain largely unfulfilled. Instead, the country's human rights landscape has worsened, with crackdowns on dissent intensifying. Recent moves to amend the constitution have also sparked concern that they aim to extend Mnangagwa's hold on power.The rise of the Varakashi highlights the growing sophistication of state-backed digital repression and the urgent need for both local and international attention to protect democratic freedoms and ensure a safe space for political participation in Zimbabwe.