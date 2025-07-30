Latest News Editor's Choice


90,000 Zimbabweans in SA apply for exemption permits

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
More than 90,000 Zimbabweans living in South Africa have applied for waivers to regularise their stay and avoid the threat of deportation, the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa has revealed. The disclosure followed a meeting between the community representatives and senior management of Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) Global on Tuesday, where concerns over delays and communication issues in processing waiver applications were raised.

According to the Zimbabwe Community, while approximately 62,000 waivers have been issued, only around 19,000 applicants have actually collected their documents. It is estimated that about 30,000 applicants are yet to receive their outcomes, with many applications still marked as "collected" in the system despite applicants not having received any documents.

The organisation further noted that about 80,000 eligible Zimbabweans have not yet applied for waivers and urged them to do so promptly. Discussions during the meeting also highlighted issues around study permits for children whose parents' Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) applications remain pending. The Zimbabwe Community said it would formally raise these concerns with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) and VFS, with the latter expected to provide a response.

In an effort to streamline processes, the Zimbabwe Community announced plans to standardise the requirement for Zimbabwean police clearance across all VFS offices to ensure consistent handling of applications. They also intend to launch an online form to collect data on unresolved cases and encouraged applicants to reach out to the VFS call centre for assistance.

VFS indicated it is working on a three-option solution to address the outstanding issues and promised to provide guidance in the coming weeks. A proposal was also made to encourage applicants to use online payment methods exclusively, citing problems arising from overpayments made with incorrect reference numbers.

Despite Circular 7 providing a general waiver, many applicants for exemption permits are reportedly still being asked to submit waiver applications. This matter will be raised again with the DHA to clarify the requirements.

The meeting also uncovered that nearly 10,000 waiver applications submitted in 2023 remain unresolved. VFS, the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, and the African Diaspora Forum (ADF) committed to following up with the DHA on cases where applicants have received incorrect waiver letters, coordinating efforts to resolve the issue.

Before the freeze on permits, there were approximately 178,000 ZEP holders with established lives in South Africa. However, African immigrants continue to face heightened tensions due to growing calls from vigilante groups such as Dudula, which accuse foreign nationals of taking jobs meant for locals and demand their departure from the country.

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa remains engaged with stakeholders to advocate for smoother processes and better communication to protect the rights and livelihoods of Zimbabweans living in South Africa.

Source - Southern Eye

