Axed wife survives, husband commits suicide

News / National

by Staff reporter

A woman in Waterfalls, Harare, is fighting for her life after being viciously attacked by her husband with an axe, in a case reportedly triggered by jealousy over a contact saved in her phone.Laiza Sipiwa, 40, was struck three times by her husband, Darlington Ndira, 39, who found photographs of their married neighbour, Tichaona Vetrino, on her phone. Laiza had saved Tichaona's contact under the name "Mbuya Juju," which sparked Darlington's suspicions of infidelity.According to reports, the couple argued over the discovery but went to bed without resolving the matter. In the early hours of the morning, around 4am, Darlington took a small axe and struck Laiza on the head while she was asleep. When she woke up, he attacked her two more times with the same weapon. Laiza collapsed in a pool of blood, losing consciousness.After the attack, Darlington fled the scene. At about 6am, he sent a text message to Tichaona stating that he had killed his "prostitute," before committing suicide by hanging himself from a tree near Koala Park along Seke Road. His body was discovered on Sunday.Tichaona Vetrino denied any romantic involvement with Laiza, saying he never dated her. He explained that Darlington had become suspicious after finding his number saved on Laiza's phone in March and assumed they were meeting secretly in the early mornings when both would be awake for gardening or work."Darlington was very jealous, although he would talk to other men's wives," Tichaona said. He added that he was shocked when Darlington sent him messages claiming he had killed Laiza and later that he had ingested rat poison to end his life. "I laughed at him and checked on the messages with my wife. We called the police," he said.Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case, saying police are investigating an attempted murder involving the couple in Retreat, Waterfalls.Laiza remains hospitalised, battling to survive the brutal attack. The incident highlights the devastating consequences of jealousy and mistrust in relationships.