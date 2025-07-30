Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Axed wife survives, husband commits suicide

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A woman in Waterfalls, Harare, is fighting for her life after being viciously attacked by her husband with an axe, in a case reportedly triggered by jealousy over a contact saved in her phone.

Laiza Sipiwa, 40, was struck three times by her husband, Darlington Ndira, 39, who found photographs of their married neighbour, Tichaona Vetrino, on her phone. Laiza had saved Tichaona's contact under the name "Mbuya Juju," which sparked Darlington's suspicions of infidelity.

According to reports, the couple argued over the discovery but went to bed without resolving the matter. In the early hours of the morning, around 4am, Darlington took a small axe and struck Laiza on the head while she was asleep. When she woke up, he attacked her two more times with the same weapon. Laiza collapsed in a pool of blood, losing consciousness.

After the attack, Darlington fled the scene. At about 6am, he sent a text message to Tichaona stating that he had killed his "prostitute," before committing suicide by hanging himself from a tree near Koala Park along Seke Road. His body was discovered on Sunday.

Tichaona Vetrino denied any romantic involvement with Laiza, saying he never dated her. He explained that Darlington had become suspicious after finding his number saved on Laiza's phone in March and assumed they were meeting secretly in the early mornings when both would be awake for gardening or work.

"Darlington was very jealous, although he would talk to other men's wives," Tichaona said. He added that he was shocked when Darlington sent him messages claiming he had killed Laiza and later that he had ingested rat poison to end his life. "I laughed at him and checked on the messages with my wife. We called the police," he said.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case, saying police are investigating an attempted murder involving the couple in Retreat, Waterfalls.

Laiza remains hospitalised, battling to survive the brutal attack. The incident highlights the devastating consequences of jealousy and mistrust in relationships.

Source - H-Metro

Must Read

Women drown during 'manjuzu' rituals

1 hr ago | 115 Views

90,000 Zimbabweans in SA apply for exemption permits

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's online stormtroopers target opposition women

1 hr ago | 38 Views

AMA reveals agro-input pricing disparities

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Gwanda Municipality in payroll dilemma

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Top banker exposed in land deal

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Man sentenced to 15 years for raping sex worker

1 hr ago | 42 Views

RBZ warns against price instability

1 hr ago | 32 Views

War veterans faction denies Zanu PF bribe allegations

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Smuggled Zambian tobacco seeds raise alarm in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Borrowdale Methodist Church land dispute rages on

1 hr ago | 13 Views

High Court orders Zimra to release Mater Dei medical equipment

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean women trapped in Russian drone factory scheme

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Company director in court for US$2,000 bribery

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Guti's widow reveals why she rejected luxury car and US$250,000

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe faces malaria crisis

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Hwende spurns portfolio committee reassignment

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Biti demands judicial inquiry into Trabablas Interchange project

15 hrs ago | 484 Views

Operation Dudula perpetrating genocide: Black on Black violence in SA

16 hrs ago | 679 Views

Security guard rapes colleague at gunpoint

17 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Devolution, Development should take precedence over politics,' Chadzamira

17 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chiwenga, Muchinguri summon Masimirembwa over Tagwirei bid

17 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Man in court over US$9,300 fraud in botched car import deal

17 hrs ago | 398 Views

Man stabs girlfriend's buttocks after being turned down

17 hrs ago | 851 Views

Zimbabwean appointed director of water and sanitation by Polokwane

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chiwenga confirms he reported Marry Mubaiwa

18 hrs ago | 525 Views

Lulu Brenda Harris earns her PhD

18 hrs ago | 314 Views

Robbers nabbed over $100

18 hrs ago | 234 Views

Simba Bhora strengthens amid Scotland heat

18 hrs ago | 267 Views

Methodist Pastor in trouble

18 hrs ago | 619 Views

Spiritual cleansing sought after deadly Chitungwiza road accident

18 hrs ago | 90 Views

Cop jailed for demanding US$15 bribe

18 hrs ago | 239 Views

Urban lifestyles linked to rising colon cancer risk in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 226 Views

High Court Judge accused of fabricating judgment

18 hrs ago | 276 Views

National Foods driver in court over US$80k grocery theft

18 hrs ago | 175 Views

Rangers injured following elephant attacks

18 hrs ago | 181 Views

Police ban dangerous weapons in Victoria Falls

18 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bosso confirms departure of communications officer

19 hrs ago | 127 Views

Hwende, Tshabangu clash in Parliament

21 hrs ago | 866 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo convenes amid Tagwirei power struggle

21 hrs ago | 599 Views

My take on Tendai Biti and the scarcity of visionaries

23 hrs ago | 441 Views

Hichilema demands Edgar Lungu mortuary access

23 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Charamba retreats on Tagwirei attacks

23 hrs ago | 929 Views

'White Zimbabweans are returning'

23 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Zimbabwe, UAE sign health cooperation deal

23 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe smashes tobacco records again

23 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa orders immediate reforms to ease doing business

23 hrs ago | 417 Views

CIO operative acquitted of rape charges

23 hrs ago | 215 Views

Student drugged, raped after fleeing from mum

24 hrs ago | 774 Views