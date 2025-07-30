Mohadi to commission 37 new homes in Binga

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi will on Thursday commission 37 newly built houses in Nsungwale Village, Binga District, Matabeleland North Province, as part of a Government programme to permanently resettle families displaced by the devastating floods of February 2020.The floods, caused by the confluence of Sibwambwa, Sikanda, Namapande and Manyenyengwa rivers, left 181 families homeless. In response, Government launched the Binga Housing Recovery Project to relocate and secure safe housing for 81 of the most affected households.Binga District Development Coordinator, Mr Lands Kabome, confirmed that preparations for the commissioning ceremony are complete."A total of 37 houses were constructed and Vice-President Mohadi will officially commission them on Thursday, 31 July 2025," he said. "In addition, a 10,5-kilometre access road leading to the settlement was rehabilitated and is currently being gravelled. Water reticulation infrastructure servicing the houses has also been completed."The modern homes, built with durable materials, mark a significant improvement from the traditional pole-and-dagga huts in which many rural families in Binga still live. Each unit has been designed to meet the needs of resettled households and withstand extreme weather conditions.The Nsungwale relocation initiative is a key pillar in Government's disaster recovery, climate adaptation and rural development plans. It also aligns with the Second Republic's commitment to inclusive growth under National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the long-term Vision 2030 goal of leaving no community behind.Authorities say the project not only provides safe shelter for flood victims but also strengthens local infrastructure and service delivery, with improved road access and water supply forming part of the package.The commissioning ceremony will mark a major milestone in Binga's recovery from the 2020 floods and reinforce Government's pledge to support vulnerable communities affected by climate-induced disasters.