Zimbabwe cabinet approves Postal and Telecoms Bill

News / National

by Staff reporter

Cabinet has approved the Postal and Telecommunications Amendment Bill aimed at aligning Zimbabwe's telecommunications framework with current trends and emerging technological developments.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere announced the decision during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday."The Bill seeks to provide a comprehensive framework for regulating the communications sector through an independent regulatory authority, while facilitating the provision of quality communication services nationwide," Dr Muswere said.He explained that the legislation aims to promote technological innovation and the adoption of advanced facilities in line with international standards.The Bill also encourages private sector investment and greater participation by Zimbabwean citizens in the telecommunications industry.Furthermore, it strives to improve accessibility to efficient and affordable communication services across all regions of the country.Dr Muswere highlighted that the Bill fosters regional and global cooperation, ensures fair competition within the sector, and strengthens consumer protection against unfair business practices."Lastly, the Bill promotes the ethical use of information and communication technologies," he added.The amendment is expected to position Zimbabwe's telecommunications sector for growth, innovation, and enhanced service delivery in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.