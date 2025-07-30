Latest News Editor's Choice


Tshabangu's committee reshuffle sparks uproar

by Staff reporter
4 mins ago
Tempers flared in Zimbabwe's Parliament on Tuesday as Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi's announcement of sweeping changes to opposition-led portfolio committees sparked a dramatic walkout by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators.

The shake-up, linked to a controversial restructuring by self-styled interim CCC secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, saw key figures abruptly removed from influential positions. One of the most contentious moves was the ousting of Kuwadzana East MP Charlton Hwende as chair of the powerful Public Accounts Committee, replaced by Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu. Hwende was reassigned to the Energy Portfolio Committee.

Hwange Central MP Daniel Molokeli immediately rose to challenge the changes, demanding clarity and questioning their legitimacy.

"I rise on a point of order to seek clarity on these sudden changes," he told the Acting Speaker.

Gezi swiftly dismissed him: "I am ruling you out, Honorable Molokeli."

Molokeli refused to back down, shouting, "Ahhh jambanja pahotera kani!"—a colloquial Shona phrase meaning "chaos at the hotel." He accused the Speaker of arbitrarily silencing MPs.

"You cannot make your own rules! The rules of this Parliament are very clear—any Member of Parliament has the right to raise a point of order," he insisted.

Gezi remained unmoved, eventually ordering Molokeli out of the chamber. "May you leave the House, Honorable Molokeli," she declared as security moved in.

As Molokeli was ejected, CCC MPs staged a mass walkout in solidarity, with only a handful—among them Norton MP Richard Tsvangirai—remaining behind.

"ZANU PF remain alone—iparliament yenyu mega," Molokeli shouted as he exited, suggesting the legislature had become a one-party forum.

Hwende also rejected his reassignment, calling it "unprocedural" and "legally questionable."

"There was no such decision by any political party," he said. "There is a court challenge underway which bars the person who made these changes from doing so. I decline the nomination because I will not be part of this chaos."

Gezi attempted to declare him out of order, but Hwende stood his ground: "I am not out of order. I will not allow this Parliament to violate a court order."

Despite the political storm, newly appointed Public Accounts Committee chair Caston Matewu adopted a measured response, saying he was ready to take on the role.

"This caught me by surprise—I'm not the appointing authority," Matewu said. "It's an important committee, one I've served on since 2018. I look forward to ensuring that those who receive public funds account for them."

The reshuffle deepens tensions within the opposition benches and underscores the fraught political climate in Parliament, where the legitimacy of Tshabangu's interventions remains hotly contested.

