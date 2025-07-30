Body of Lupane cop still missing after dam tragedy

News / National

by Staff reporter

The search continues for the body of a 24-year-old police officer who drowned on Sunday after a boat capsized at Bubi-Lupane Dam in Matabeleland North province, claiming two lives.Joseph Masvora, a young constable stationed in the district, disappeared beneath the water alongside 26-year-old Brian Thulani Ngwenya, a Lupane Rural District Council employee and recent Lupane State University graduate.While Ngwenya's body was recovered earlier and laid to rest in Lupane yesterday, search teams led by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Sub Aqua Unit have yet to retrieve Masvora's remains.Lupane District Development Co-ordinator Mrs Ennety Sithole confirmed that the recovery operation would resume today after being halted last night."We have not yet found the body of Joseph Masvora. The team led by ZRP Sub Aqua is on the ground searching. However, due to time, the search party stopped yesterday and will continue today," Sithole said.The tragedy has left the tight-knit community in shock. Ngwenya's funeral drew scores of mourners yesterday, many still struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.According to locals, the two men were on a leisure outing when they allegedly removed their clothes before boarding a council-owned boat. Their neatly folded clothes were later discovered on the riverbank, raising questions and speculation about the events leading to the accident.Images of the recovered clothes have since circulated on local WhatsApp groups, fuelling debate over why the pair had undressed before getting on the boat.Authorities have not yet provided further details on the circumstances of the drowning, but police say investigations are ongoing.