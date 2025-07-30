Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dairibord warns of rising costs

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
Dairibord Holdings Limited, one of Zimbabwe's largest publicly listed milk processors, has sounded the alarm over a tough operating environment that has driven up costs, squeezed margins, and weighed down profitability despite an uptick in sales volumes.

Chief executive officer Mercy Ndoro said the company's performance was being undermined by a combination of macroeconomic headwinds, including mounting tax obligations, limited access to foreign currency, and stiff competition from cheap imports.

"The operating environment was characterised by tight liquidity, limited access to long-term financing for capital expenditure, high borrowing costs, high cost of doing business, escalating compliance expenses, and increased competition," Ndoro said. "While margins remained under pressure, there was a marginal improvement in profit margin to 3%."

Recent policy changes have compounded the strain. The introduction of a sugar tax has increased costs for manufacturers of flavoured milk and dairy beverages, while the reclassification of milk from zero-rated to VAT-exempt has raised tax liabilities and restricted input tax recovery, placing further stress on cash flow and operational efficiency.

"These developments have led to considerable cost pressures and notable liquidity challenges for the business," Ndoro noted.

Despite the challenges, Dairibord recorded an 18% increase in total sales volumes year-on-year, with growth across all major categories. Beverages grew 28%, driven by strong demand for Pfuko, Cascade, and Natural Joy. Foods rose 18%, fuelled by Yummy yoghurt and Rabroy tomato sauce, while liquid milk posted a modest 1% increase and Lacto surged 23%. However, UHT and Steri Milk lines slipped by 7% and 9%, respectively.

Exports made up 8% of total sales, down slightly from 9% last year, as the company focused on serving domestic demand. On the financial front, revenue grew 18%, helped by the higher volumes and relative currency stability following the liberalisation of the exchange rate through Statutory Instrument 34 of 2025.

Nationally, Zimbabwe's raw milk production reached 57.2 million litres during the period, up 3.9% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development. Dairibord's own raw milk intake rose 4.1% to 20.8 million litres, cementing its market leadership with a 36.3% share.

Ndoro attributed this growth to the success of the company's Milk Supply Development Unit, which continues to strengthen sourcing capacity.

Looking ahead, Dairibord remains cautiously optimistic. The company is banking on volume growth, capacity expansion, and product innovation to drive recovery. Its 2025 capital expenditure programme is on track, with new equipment expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter.

In addition, the company is rolling out a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and position the business for future adoption of artificial intelligence.

To navigate Zimbabwe's volatile economic climate, Dairibord has adopted a strategy centred on cost optimisation, working capital discipline, export growth, and leveraging its strong brand equity.

Source - Business Times

Must Read

Bystanders hamper rescue operations at crash sites

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Body of Lupane cop still missing after dam tragedy

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Tshabangu's committee reshuffle sparks uproar

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe cabinet approves Postal and Telecoms Bill

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Mohadi to commission 37 new homes in Binga

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Axed wife survives, husband commits suicide

5 hrs ago | 534 Views

Women drown during 'manjuzu' rituals

5 hrs ago | 525 Views

90,000 Zimbabweans in SA apply for exemption permits

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa's online stormtroopers target opposition women

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

AMA reveals agro-input pricing disparities

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Gwanda Municipality in payroll dilemma

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Top banker exposed in land deal

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

Man sentenced to 15 years for raping sex worker

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

RBZ warns against price instability

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

War veterans faction denies Zanu PF bribe allegations

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Smuggled Zambian tobacco seeds raise alarm in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Borrowdale Methodist Church land dispute rages on

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

High Court orders Zimra to release Mater Dei medical equipment

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwean women trapped in Russian drone factory scheme

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Company director in court for US$2,000 bribery

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Guti's widow reveals why she rejected luxury car and US$250,000

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe faces malaria crisis

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Hwende spurns portfolio committee reassignment

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Biti demands judicial inquiry into Trabablas Interchange project

19 hrs ago | 561 Views

Operation Dudula perpetrating genocide: Black on Black violence in SA

20 hrs ago | 712 Views

Security guard rapes colleague at gunpoint

20 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Devolution, Development should take precedence over politics,' Chadzamira

21 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chiwenga, Muchinguri summon Masimirembwa over Tagwirei bid

21 hrs ago | 2291 Views

Man in court over US$9,300 fraud in botched car import deal

21 hrs ago | 429 Views

Man stabs girlfriend's buttocks after being turned down

21 hrs ago | 949 Views

Zimbabwean appointed director of water and sanitation by Polokwane

21 hrs ago | 703 Views

Chiwenga confirms he reported Marry Mubaiwa

21 hrs ago | 590 Views

Lulu Brenda Harris earns her PhD

21 hrs ago | 346 Views

Robbers nabbed over $100

21 hrs ago | 249 Views

Simba Bhora strengthens amid Scotland heat

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Methodist Pastor in trouble

22 hrs ago | 639 Views

Spiritual cleansing sought after deadly Chitungwiza road accident

22 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cop jailed for demanding US$15 bribe

22 hrs ago | 271 Views

Urban lifestyles linked to rising colon cancer risk in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 256 Views

High Court Judge accused of fabricating judgment

22 hrs ago | 304 Views

National Foods driver in court over US$80k grocery theft

22 hrs ago | 207 Views

Rangers injured following elephant attacks

22 hrs ago | 200 Views

Police ban dangerous weapons in Victoria Falls

22 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bosso confirms departure of communications officer

22 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hwende, Tshabangu clash in Parliament

24 hrs ago | 900 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo convenes amid Tagwirei power struggle

30 Jul 2025 at 12:27hrs | 635 Views

My take on Tendai Biti and the scarcity of visionaries

30 Jul 2025 at 10:55hrs | 450 Views

Hichilema demands Edgar Lungu mortuary access

30 Jul 2025 at 10:44hrs | 1344 Views

Charamba retreats on Tagwirei attacks

30 Jul 2025 at 10:41hrs | 971 Views