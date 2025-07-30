Latest News Editor's Choice


Bystanders hamper rescue operations at crash sites

by Staff reporter
The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) has urged the public to stop crowding at accident scenes, warning that the practice can delay emergency response efforts and cost lives.

TSCZ managing director Munesu Munodawafa said the habit of curious bystanders rushing to accident scenes often blocks access for ambulances, fire crews, and other emergency responders, preventing them from reaching and rescuing trapped victims in time.

"Crowding at accident scenes is not advisable. The trend blocks access for ambulances or fire crews and this also delays the rescue of trapped victims. This behaviour can cost lives and we warn people to desist from this disturbing trend," Munodawafa said.

He called on members of the public to keep a safe distance from accident sites and allow professionals to carry out rescue operations without obstruction.

The warning follows last week's deadly crash at Hunyani River in Harare, where 17 people were killed when a South Africa-registered truck collided with a commuter omnibus bound for St Mary's in Chitungwiza.

According to Munodawafa, rescue teams responding to the accident were hampered by onlookers crowding the scene, causing critical delays during the "golden hour" - the crucial period in which rapid medical intervention can mean the difference between life and death.

The TSCZ is urging the public to prioritise safety and to assist emergency services by keeping accident zones clear.

Source - Midweek

