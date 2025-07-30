Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimura extends US$500 support to ailing sungura legend

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) has provided an incapacitation allowance of US$500 to sungura music icon Nicholas "Madzibaba" Zakaria, who is battling ongoing health challenges.

Zakaria, widely regarded as one of the founding fathers of the sungura genre, recently appealed to the public for prayers after missing a scheduled family show at Zebra Village. His absence raised concerns among fans who have followed his decades-long career. The veteran musician later confirmed that he has been unwell for some time, forcing him to send his band, PA system, and his son Franco to perform in his place.

This week, Zimura officials visited Zakaria at his home in Chitungwiza to hand over the support package. Zimura's director of Information, Media and Publicity, Alexio "GC" Gwenzi, said the once-off payment is meant to help cover medical expenses and reflects the association's commitment to the welfare of its members who are unable to perform due to illness.

"Zakaria has been a member of Zimura since 1990 and we felt it was important to assist him in this difficult time. The incapacitation allowance is designed to help members who cannot create or perform music due to health reasons. We also brought him groceries valued at US$20 as part of our visit," Gwenzi said.

He explained that when a member applies for the allowance, Zimura sends an assessment team to verify their condition before approving the payment. The association continues to stand by its members throughout their careers, providing support beyond copyright protection and royalty collection.

Apart from assisting members in times of illness, Zimura also offers other forms of welfare support, including gratuity for elderly long-serving members, funeral assistance for bereaved families, legal advice on music and copyright matters, recommendation letters for professional purposes, education on copyright protection, and free digital music distribution services to global platforms.

Zakaria, affectionately known as "Madzibaba" by fans, has been a towering figure in Zimbabwean music for over four decades. He has mentored many successful musicians and helped shape the sound of sungura music into the popular genre it is today.

Zimura said it would continue to stand by him and all its members, honouring their lifetime contributions to Zimbabwe's cultural heritage and ensuring they receive the support they deserve in times of need.

Source - The Herald

