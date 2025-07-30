Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe inflation surges to 95.8%

by Staff reporter
40 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's inflationary strain deepened in July, with annual inflation accelerating to 95.8%, up from 92.5% in June, underlining the fragility of the country's monetary framework despite tighter policies and a broadly stable exchange rate.

Data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) shows that consumer prices continue to climb, driven by surging costs of food, fuel, electricity and other essentials.

The figures suggest inflationary expectations remain deeply entrenched in the economy, even as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) maintains a restrictive monetary stance to contain price growth.

The Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, introduced after sweeping reforms in 2024, is still grappling with the aftershocks of its September 2024 devaluation. Even in United States dollar terms—traditionally more stable—prices rose, with month-on-month USD inflation moving into positive territory at 0.3% in July, reversing June's -0.2% deflation.

While the RBZ attributes the latest spike to "base effects" from last year's policy shift, analysts warn that structural weaknesses are the real drivers.

"Inflationary pressures are always a function of the cost structure and future expectations," economist Vince Musewe said. "This trend will persist until business confidence improves and there is greater clarity around both economic and political stability."

Economist Dr Prosper Chitambara projected that headline inflation will keep climbing into September.

"The annual inflation figure is a barometer of macroeconomic credibility," Chitambara said. "What we're seeing is a delayed correction that reflects underlying fragilities in the economy."

The RBZ has capped money supply growth, increased the bank policy rate to 35%, and tightened controls on quasi-fiscal spending. Yet structural cost pressures—including rising energy costs, import dependency and regulatory burdens—are filtering into consumer prices.

Former monetary policy advisor Eddie Cross maintained that the ZiG remains fundamentally stable.

"This is the most stable period for a local currency since Zimbabwe reintroduced its own unit," Cross said. "What's puzzling is that inflation continues to rise at a time when the ZiG is performing well. In real terms, the currency has appreciated, and we are not seeing exchange rate volatility."

Cross expects inflation to peak in the third quarter before easing towards year-end, in line with RBZ projections.

Central bank officials insist the uptick is temporary and not evidence of a loss of control. They say the current trajectory reflects transitional statistical distortions, and that recent policy measures will anchor prices in the months ahead.

Still, the impact on households and businesses is already biting. Companies are revising prices almost weekly, while households face renewed erosion of purchasing power—particularly from sharp food price increases.

Economists agree that restoring confidence—both in the currency and in government policy—is critical to breaking the cycle of elevated inflation expectations.

"Until there is confidence in the durability of the ZiG and the predictability of the policy environment," Musewe said, "price stability will remain elusive."

As Zimbabwe heads into the fourth quarter, policymakers face the challenge of sustaining monetary discipline while tackling deep-seated structural drivers of inflation. Without a credible fiscal and policy anchor, the ZiG's stability—and the wider economic recovery—remains on uncertain ground.

Source - Business Times

Must Read

Form 4 pupil expelled for urinating in bottle during class

12 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimura extends US$500 support to ailing sungura legend

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Bystanders hamper rescue operations at crash sites

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Dairibord warns of rising costs

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Body of Lupane cop still missing after dam tragedy

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Tshabangu's committee reshuffle sparks uproar

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe cabinet approves Postal and Telecoms Bill

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Mohadi to commission 37 new homes in Binga

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Axed wife survives, husband commits suicide

5 hrs ago | 536 Views

Women drown during 'manjuzu' rituals

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

90,000 Zimbabweans in SA apply for exemption permits

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa's online stormtroopers target opposition women

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

AMA reveals agro-input pricing disparities

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Gwanda Municipality in payroll dilemma

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Top banker exposed in land deal

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

Man sentenced to 15 years for raping sex worker

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

RBZ warns against price instability

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

War veterans faction denies Zanu PF bribe allegations

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Smuggled Zambian tobacco seeds raise alarm in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Borrowdale Methodist Church land dispute rages on

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

High Court orders Zimra to release Mater Dei medical equipment

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwean women trapped in Russian drone factory scheme

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Company director in court for US$2,000 bribery

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Guti's widow reveals why she rejected luxury car and US$250,000

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwe faces malaria crisis

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Hwende spurns portfolio committee reassignment

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Biti demands judicial inquiry into Trabablas Interchange project

19 hrs ago | 563 Views

Operation Dudula perpetrating genocide: Black on Black violence in SA

20 hrs ago | 712 Views

Security guard rapes colleague at gunpoint

21 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Devolution, Development should take precedence over politics,' Chadzamira

21 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chiwenga, Muchinguri summon Masimirembwa over Tagwirei bid

21 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Man in court over US$9,300 fraud in botched car import deal

21 hrs ago | 429 Views

Man stabs girlfriend's buttocks after being turned down

21 hrs ago | 951 Views

Zimbabwean appointed director of water and sanitation by Polokwane

21 hrs ago | 705 Views

Chiwenga confirms he reported Marry Mubaiwa

21 hrs ago | 590 Views

Lulu Brenda Harris earns her PhD

21 hrs ago | 346 Views

Robbers nabbed over $100

21 hrs ago | 249 Views

Simba Bhora strengthens amid Scotland heat

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Methodist Pastor in trouble

22 hrs ago | 639 Views

Spiritual cleansing sought after deadly Chitungwiza road accident

22 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cop jailed for demanding US$15 bribe

22 hrs ago | 272 Views

Urban lifestyles linked to rising colon cancer risk in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 257 Views

High Court Judge accused of fabricating judgment

22 hrs ago | 305 Views

National Foods driver in court over US$80k grocery theft

22 hrs ago | 208 Views

Rangers injured following elephant attacks

22 hrs ago | 200 Views

Police ban dangerous weapons in Victoria Falls

22 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bosso confirms departure of communications officer

22 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hwende, Tshabangu clash in Parliament

30 Jul 2025 at 12:56hrs | 900 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo convenes amid Tagwirei power struggle

30 Jul 2025 at 12:27hrs | 635 Views