Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa demands accountability

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has directed government departments and programme coordinators to produce detailed, province-by-province reports on the impact of the Presidential empowerment funds disbursed nationwide.

The initiative, driven by Presidential adviser Paul Tungwarara, has channelled millions of dollars to war veterans, women, and youths to support income-generating and livelihood projects.

Addressing a ZANU PF politburo meeting in Harare on Wednesday, Mnangagwa stressed the importance of ensuring that all empowerment programmes deliver tangible benefits to communities.

"The various empowerment programmes that we continue to roll out should be diligently implemented to ensure that all projects realise their intended objectives," he said. "The youth, the women and the war veterans programmes must continue to evolve to benefit more members."

The President made it clear he expects thorough accountability on the use of the funds.

"I expect detailed reports on the impact and extent that these projects have realised transformation in our communities, province by province," he said. "There is no room for opportunism and a self-centred leadership in Zimbabwe. Our programmes and our projects must benefit the majority of our people."

One of the flagship initiatives, the Presidential War Veterans Fund, has so far disbursed US$1.5 million across the country, with each of Zimbabwe's 10 provinces receiving US$150,000 to support war veterans' livelihood projects. These interest-free loans are designed to help veterans of the liberation struggle engage in productive ventures and continue contributing to national development.

The government has also launched the Presidential War Veterans Housing Scheme, a pilot project to provide 100 houses per province along with borehole drilling to improve access to clean water. Plans are also in place to allocate 50,000 urban housing stands to war veterans.

Beyond support for veterans, the empowerment drive has seen millions channelled towards women's and youth projects, which are aimed at boosting entrepreneurship, self-reliance, and employment creation.

Mnangagwa's call for rigorous monitoring comes amid growing public debate over whether government empowerment programmes are reaching their intended beneficiaries and delivering measurable change on the ground.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Captured Court dismisses MK Party application

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe police officers receive drone pilot certificates

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Form 4 pupil expelled for urinating in bottle during class

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe inflation surges to 95.8%

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimura extends US$500 support to ailing sungura legend

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Bystanders hamper rescue operations at crash sites

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Dairibord warns of rising costs

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Body of Lupane cop still missing after dam tragedy

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Tshabangu's committee reshuffle sparks uproar

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe cabinet approves Postal and Telecoms Bill

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mohadi to commission 37 new homes in Binga

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Axed wife survives, husband commits suicide

7 hrs ago | 719 Views

Women drown during 'manjuzu' rituals

7 hrs ago | 684 Views

90,000 Zimbabweans in SA apply for exemption permits

7 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa's online stormtroopers target opposition women

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

AMA reveals agro-input pricing disparities

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

Gwanda Municipality in payroll dilemma

7 hrs ago | 227 Views

Top banker exposed in land deal

7 hrs ago | 402 Views

Man sentenced to 15 years for raping sex worker

7 hrs ago | 296 Views

RBZ warns against price instability

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

War veterans faction denies Zanu PF bribe allegations

7 hrs ago | 107 Views

Smuggled Zambian tobacco seeds raise alarm in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Borrowdale Methodist Church land dispute rages on

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

High Court orders Zimra to release Mater Dei medical equipment

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwean women trapped in Russian drone factory scheme

7 hrs ago | 328 Views

Company director in court for US$2,000 bribery

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Guti's widow reveals why she rejected luxury car and US$250,000

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

Zimbabwe faces malaria crisis

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Hwende spurns portfolio committee reassignment

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Biti demands judicial inquiry into Trabablas Interchange project

21 hrs ago | 581 Views

Operation Dudula perpetrating genocide: Black on Black violence in SA

22 hrs ago | 741 Views

Security guard rapes colleague at gunpoint

23 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Devolution, Development should take precedence over politics,' Chadzamira

23 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chiwenga, Muchinguri summon Masimirembwa over Tagwirei bid

23 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Man in court over US$9,300 fraud in botched car import deal

23 hrs ago | 448 Views

Man stabs girlfriend's buttocks after being turned down

24 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Zimbabwean appointed director of water and sanitation by Polokwane

24 hrs ago | 758 Views

Chiwenga confirms he reported Marry Mubaiwa

24 hrs ago | 635 Views

Lulu Brenda Harris earns her PhD

30 Jul 2025 at 15:35hrs | 362 Views

Robbers nabbed over $100

30 Jul 2025 at 15:31hrs | 260 Views

Simba Bhora strengthens amid Scotland heat

30 Jul 2025 at 15:14hrs | 325 Views

Methodist Pastor in trouble

30 Jul 2025 at 15:10hrs | 650 Views

Spiritual cleansing sought after deadly Chitungwiza road accident

30 Jul 2025 at 15:10hrs | 100 Views

Cop jailed for demanding US$15 bribe

30 Jul 2025 at 15:09hrs | 277 Views

Urban lifestyles linked to rising colon cancer risk in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2025 at 15:09hrs | 283 Views

High Court Judge accused of fabricating judgment

30 Jul 2025 at 15:07hrs | 336 Views

National Foods driver in court over US$80k grocery theft

30 Jul 2025 at 15:06hrs | 228 Views

Rangers injured following elephant attacks

30 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 207 Views

Police ban dangerous weapons in Victoria Falls

30 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 87 Views