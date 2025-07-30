Mnangagwa demands accountability

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has directed government departments and programme coordinators to produce detailed, province-by-province reports on the impact of the Presidential empowerment funds disbursed nationwide.The initiative, driven by Presidential adviser Paul Tungwarara, has channelled millions of dollars to war veterans, women, and youths to support income-generating and livelihood projects.Addressing a ZANU PF politburo meeting in Harare on Wednesday, Mnangagwa stressed the importance of ensuring that all empowerment programmes deliver tangible benefits to communities."The various empowerment programmes that we continue to roll out should be diligently implemented to ensure that all projects realise their intended objectives," he said. "The youth, the women and the war veterans programmes must continue to evolve to benefit more members."The President made it clear he expects thorough accountability on the use of the funds."I expect detailed reports on the impact and extent that these projects have realised transformation in our communities, province by province," he said. "There is no room for opportunism and a self-centred leadership in Zimbabwe. Our programmes and our projects must benefit the majority of our people."One of the flagship initiatives, the Presidential War Veterans Fund, has so far disbursed US$1.5 million across the country, with each of Zimbabwe's 10 provinces receiving US$150,000 to support war veterans' livelihood projects. These interest-free loans are designed to help veterans of the liberation struggle engage in productive ventures and continue contributing to national development.The government has also launched the Presidential War Veterans Housing Scheme, a pilot project to provide 100 houses per province along with borehole drilling to improve access to clean water. Plans are also in place to allocate 50,000 urban housing stands to war veterans.Beyond support for veterans, the empowerment drive has seen millions channelled towards women's and youth projects, which are aimed at boosting entrepreneurship, self-reliance, and employment creation.Mnangagwa's call for rigorous monitoring comes amid growing public debate over whether government empowerment programmes are reaching their intended beneficiaries and delivering measurable change on the ground.