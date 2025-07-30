Zimbabwe police officers receive drone pilot certificates

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has stepped up its technological capabilities, introducing drone operations as part of its crime-fighting arsenal.On Thursday, 27 police officers were awarded drone pilot certificates, giving them an advanced skill set that will enable them to track and monitor criminal activity from the skies.In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the ZRP said the initiative reflects the Commissioner-General of Police's commitment to modernising the force through the adoption of cutting-edge tools such as the Electronic Traffic Management System (ETMS) and other technology-driven solutions."The Commissioner-General of Police's thrust of modernising the ZRP through the electronic traffic management system and the use of technology in crime management is certainly taking effect," the statement read.The ETMS uses electronic cameras and sensors to identify traffic violations in real time, but its utility extends far beyond traffic policing. The system can also detect loitering, pickpocketing, and crowd gatherings — helping law enforcement respond more swiftly to public safety threats.With the integration of drone technology, the ZRP aims to strengthen surveillance, improve incident response times, and enhance security operations in both urban and rural areas.The force says these developments mark a decisive step toward a more technologically advanced policing strategy, aligning Zimbabwe's law enforcement practices with global trends in digital crime prevention.