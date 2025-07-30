Bosso signs Nigerian strike from Gwanda Pirates

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders FC have bolstered their attacking arsenal with the acquisition of in-form Nigerian striker Benjamin Oluwarotimi Adeogun - popularly known in Zimbabwean football circles by his adopted name Ndlangamandla. The 19-year-old joins the Bulawayo giants on loan from Gwanda Pirates until the end of the season.The teenage forward has been one of the most feared attackers in Zimbabwean's lower football division, tormenting defenders with his strength, pace, and clinical finishing. Adeogun's prolific form has earned him plaudits as one of the most promising young strikers in the country.Analysts described the player as "a rare, strong, polished gem", underscoring the high expectations surrounding his arrival."We are excited to announce the acquisition of striker Benjamin Oluwarotimi Adeogun, who joins us on a loan deal from Gwanda Pirates until the end of the season," Highlanders said in a statement.Nicknamed Ndlangamandla - meaning "wielding strength" - the Nigerian-born forward has quickly adapted to the Zimbabwean game since arriving in the country. His blend of physicality, intelligent movement, and a keen eye for goal has made him a nightmare for defenders and a consistent match-winner.Highlanders coach is expected to deploy Adeogun as a key figure in the team's push to avoid relegation from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.