Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso signs Nigerian strike from Gwanda Pirates

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago | Views
Highlanders FC have bolstered their attacking arsenal with the acquisition of in-form Nigerian striker Benjamin Oluwarotimi Adeogun - popularly known in Zimbabwean football circles by his adopted name Ndlangamandla. The 19-year-old joins the Bulawayo giants on loan from Gwanda Pirates until the end of the season.

The teenage forward has been one of the most feared attackers in Zimbabwean's lower football division, tormenting defenders with his strength, pace, and clinical finishing. Adeogun's prolific form has earned him plaudits as one of the most promising young strikers in the country.

Analysts described the player as "a rare, strong, polished gem", underscoring the high expectations surrounding his arrival.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of striker Benjamin Oluwarotimi Adeogun, who joins us on a loan deal from Gwanda Pirates until the end of the season," Highlanders said in a statement.

Nicknamed Ndlangamandla - meaning "wielding strength" - the Nigerian-born forward has quickly adapted to the Zimbabwean game since arriving in the country. His blend of physicality, intelligent movement, and a keen eye for goal has made him a nightmare for defenders and a consistent match-winner.

Highlanders coach is expected to deploy Adeogun as a key figure in the team's push to avoid relegation from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mthuli Ncube declares surplus despite only 35% of budget spent

19 mins ago | 4 Views

Captured Court dismisses MK Party application

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe police officers receive drone pilot certificates

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa demands accountability

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Form 4 pupil expelled for urinating in bottle during class

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe inflation surges to 95.8%

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimura extends US$500 support to ailing sungura legend

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Bystanders hamper rescue operations at crash sites

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Dairibord warns of rising costs

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Body of Lupane cop still missing after dam tragedy

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Tshabangu's committee reshuffle sparks uproar

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe cabinet approves Postal and Telecoms Bill

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mohadi to commission 37 new homes in Binga

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Axed wife survives, husband commits suicide

8 hrs ago | 733 Views

Women drown during 'manjuzu' rituals

8 hrs ago | 701 Views

90,000 Zimbabweans in SA apply for exemption permits

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's online stormtroopers target opposition women

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

AMA reveals agro-input pricing disparities

8 hrs ago | 64 Views

Gwanda Municipality in payroll dilemma

8 hrs ago | 232 Views

Top banker exposed in land deal

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Man sentenced to 15 years for raping sex worker

8 hrs ago | 301 Views

RBZ warns against price instability

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

War veterans faction denies Zanu PF bribe allegations

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Smuggled Zambian tobacco seeds raise alarm in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

Borrowdale Methodist Church land dispute rages on

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

High Court orders Zimra to release Mater Dei medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwean women trapped in Russian drone factory scheme

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Company director in court for US$2,000 bribery

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Guti's widow reveals why she rejected luxury car and US$250,000

8 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe faces malaria crisis

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Hwende spurns portfolio committee reassignment

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Biti demands judicial inquiry into Trabablas Interchange project

22 hrs ago | 582 Views

Operation Dudula perpetrating genocide: Black on Black violence in SA

23 hrs ago | 747 Views

Security guard rapes colleague at gunpoint

24 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Devolution, Development should take precedence over politics,' Chadzamira

24 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chiwenga, Muchinguri summon Masimirembwa over Tagwirei bid

24 hrs ago | 2487 Views

Man in court over US$9,300 fraud in botched car import deal

24 hrs ago | 449 Views

Man stabs girlfriend's buttocks after being turned down

24 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Zimbabwean appointed director of water and sanitation by Polokwane

30 Jul 2025 at 16:01hrs | 760 Views

Chiwenga confirms he reported Marry Mubaiwa

30 Jul 2025 at 15:52hrs | 639 Views

Lulu Brenda Harris earns her PhD

30 Jul 2025 at 15:35hrs | 362 Views

Robbers nabbed over $100

30 Jul 2025 at 15:31hrs | 260 Views

Simba Bhora strengthens amid Scotland heat

30 Jul 2025 at 15:14hrs | 327 Views

Methodist Pastor in trouble

30 Jul 2025 at 15:10hrs | 650 Views

Spiritual cleansing sought after deadly Chitungwiza road accident

30 Jul 2025 at 15:10hrs | 100 Views

Cop jailed for demanding US$15 bribe

30 Jul 2025 at 15:09hrs | 277 Views

Urban lifestyles linked to rising colon cancer risk in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2025 at 15:09hrs | 285 Views

High Court Judge accused of fabricating judgment

30 Jul 2025 at 15:07hrs | 339 Views

National Foods driver in court over US$80k grocery theft

30 Jul 2025 at 15:06hrs | 228 Views