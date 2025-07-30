Bosso signs Dembare midfielder

Latest News Editor's Choice


Highlanders Football Club have completed the signing of highly-rated midfielder Learnmore Muyambo for an undisclosed fee, bringing in a player once tipped to be among Zimbabwe's best anchormen.

The 27-year-old, who joined Dynamos from GreenFuel FC on a two-year deal in January 2025, has battled his way back into the spotlight with a move to the Bulawayo giants.

Muyambo is no stranger to top-level football. In 2021, he was on the books of South African Premier Soccer League side Marumo Gallants, an experience that honed his game and cemented his reputation as a technically gifted and tactically disciplined midfielder.

His potential was recognised early by former CAPS United and Harare City coach Moses Chunga, who, writing in The Sunday Mail, urged the local football fraternity to "watch out for my defensive linkman Muyambo [who] will be the next best anchorman in the land if he keeps his feet on the ground."

Chunga's prophecy placed Muyambo in the same conversation as Zimbabwe's finest defensive midfielders over the years - Benjamin Konjera, Willard Khumalo, Tinashe Nengomasha, Ezrom Nyandoro and Willard Katsande.

Known for his quick decision-making and an almost obsessive determination to move the ball efficiently, Muyambo marries steel with craft. His trademark laser-guided long balls, sharp ground passes, aerial prowess, and tireless shielding of the back four make him a formidable presence in the heart of the pitch.

A product of the famed Chemhanza Academy, Muyambo first announced himself on the big stage in 2013 when he captained Zimbabwe to victory at the Copa Coca-Cola International Camp in South Africa. His performances earned him a place in the All-Stars Copa Coca-Cola Africa Team alongside Tatenda Tumba and goalkeeper Tatenda Munditi.

For Highlanders, the challenge now is to help Muyambo fulfil the promise he has long shown and provide the stage for him to dictate play, break opposition attacks, and ignite swift counter-moves.

With the league entering a decisive phase, Bosso fans will be hoping their new midfield general can bring the bite, brains and balance needed to lift the club's title challenge.

