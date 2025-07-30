Harare shuts down 121 businesses in CBD crackdown blitz

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Harare City Council has shut down 121 businesses in the central business district (CBD) in an intensified campaign targeting non-compliant operations. The crackdown, now in its second day, follows inspections of 295 businesses and is part of a broader effort dubbed "CBD Order Restoration," aimed at restoring order and safety in the capital.According to Mr Edgar Dzehonye, Chairperson of the Task Force leading the operation, the closures were largely due to lack of valid business documentation. He revealed that 79 of the closed businesses had no operating licences at all, while another 27 were using expired ones. Several buildings were found to house up to 20 separate operators functioning without any formal approval, prompting immediate shutdowns.In addition to the business closures, the City Council disconnected water services to 18 shops found to be in breach of municipal regulations. Authorities also identified widespread illegal modifications within commercial premises. Fifty shops were flagged for unauthorised internal partitioning, but instead of an immediate shutdown, the council issued a three-day ultimatum for the owners to regularise their premises.Dzehonye stated that only 30 of the 80 subdivided properties inspected had the required partitioning permits. He warned that any building found non-compliant after the grace period would face demolition of unapproved structures in line with city by-laws. The campaign aims to bring all businesses into compliance with regulations governing building safety, legal occupancy, and municipal health standards.City of Harare spokesperson Mr Stanley Gama echoed the council's hardline stance, saying the city would not tolerate lawlessness. On Tuesday, Gama confirmed that 40 shops and one entire building along Rezende Street were closed due to non-compliance. He advised all business owners to ensure they have valid licences, fire compliance certificates, approved plans, and are current on municipal rates.The crackdown also targets property owners with illegal developments, including buildings under construction without permits. Such structures will face immediate stoppage orders and, if necessary, demolition. Businesses operating without certificates of occupation or safety approvals will also be penalised and shut down.The City Council has also announced a firm approach to overdue municipal accounts, with disconnection of services and closure of businesses whose property taxes, water, refuse and sewer payments are more than 30 days overdue. Buildings without adequate emergency facilities, such as fire extinguishers or water hydrants, will not be spared.The operation is a response to growing concerns over the deterioration of Harare's CBD, where years of unregulated business activity have led to safety risks, poor sanitation, and urban planning violations. As the blitz continues, the City of Harare has urged business owners and property developers to regularise their operations to avoid further penalties and closures.