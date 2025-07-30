Man charged with grave desecration and assault

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 27-year-old man from Warren Park in Harare has appeared in court facing serious charges after he allegedly went on a rampage at Warren Hills Cemetery, destroying tombstones and brutally attacking municipal security guards with a hammer.Panashe Nyawasha was arraigned before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei on Wednesday, facing charges of violating the Graves Act and attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody until August 1, when his bail application will be heard.According to the State's case, presented by prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, the incident occurred on July 29, when Nyawasha reportedly stormed into Warren Hills armed with a hammer and began smashing tombstones, causing extensive damage.When confronted by Harare City Council security personnel, Nyawasha allegedly turned on them, launching a violent attack. One guard reportedly suffered a broken leg during the assault before Nyawasha was finally subdued and arrested.The estimated value of the damaged graves stands at US$1,500.The shocking act of vandalism and violence has left the local community outraged, with many calling for stiff penalties. The motive behind Nyawasha's actions remains unclear as investigations continue.