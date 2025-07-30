Pumula night burglars run wild smashing windows and doors

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of Pumula South are living in terror following a disturbing spike in night-time burglaries that has left the suburb shaken, sleepless, and on high alert. Over the past two weeks, a wave of break-ins has swept through the area, with intruders smashing windows and attempting to force their way into homes under the cover of darkness.Victims of the attacks describe scenes of chaos and fear, with some residents too traumatised to speak. In several incidents, burglars have left a trail of destruction, targeting bedrooms and bathrooms in what appear to be increasingly brazen and coordinated attempts.One of the most alarming cases occurred in the early hours of June 10, 2025, when intruders attempted to break into the home of Professor Moyo in Section B of Pumula South. Recalling the ordeal, Moyo said he was awoken around 1AM by the sound of breaking glass."There were only two footprints at the crime scene," he said. "They tried to come in through the bedroom window but failed and ran off."Barely a month later, on July 11 at around 12:25AM, another frightening incident unfolded at the home of Joyce Lunga. In an interview, Lunga described how the intruders attempted to force their way in through her bathroom window. Despite realising she was awake, the burglar did not back down. Instead, he let out a loud scream in an apparent effort to intimidate her before fleeing the scene."I was in shock," Lunga said. "After it happened, I couldn't sleep. I was afraid they were going to come back again."Another resident, Queen Sibanda, said she was startled awake by a violent attempt to break down her door. The terrifying noise prompted her to alert her grandson. Thankfully, the intruders had already fled before they could gain entry."The way they moved, you could tell they had no fear," Sibanda said.The wave of break-ins has sent ripples of panic across the community, with many residents calling for greater police visibility and stronger neighbourhood protection strategies.Councillor Lazarus Mphandwe of Ward 19 said the rise in break-ins is largely driven by drug abuse and high unemployment among local youths. He urged the community to take a collective stand against the criminals by forming neighbourhood watch committees."This is a problem that can be solved if the community unites," said Mphandwe. "We need to work together to protect our homes."In the meantime, residents of Pumula South remain on edge, with many fearing the next attack may be just another sleepless night away.