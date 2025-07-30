Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pumula night burglars run wild smashing windows and doors

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Residents of Pumula South are living in terror following a disturbing spike in night-time burglaries that has left the suburb shaken, sleepless, and on high alert. Over the past two weeks, a wave of break-ins has swept through the area, with intruders smashing windows and attempting to force their way into homes under the cover of darkness.

Victims of the attacks describe scenes of chaos and fear, with some residents too traumatised to speak. In several incidents, burglars have left a trail of destruction, targeting bedrooms and bathrooms in what appear to be increasingly brazen and coordinated attempts.

One of the most alarming cases occurred in the early hours of June 10, 2025, when intruders attempted to break into the home of Professor Moyo in Section B of Pumula South. Recalling the ordeal, Moyo said he was awoken around 1AM by the sound of breaking glass.

"There were only two footprints at the crime scene," he said. "They tried to come in through the bedroom window but failed and ran off."

Barely a month later, on July 11 at around 12:25AM, another frightening incident unfolded at the home of Joyce Lunga. In an interview, Lunga described how the intruders attempted to force their way in through her bathroom window. Despite realising she was awake, the burglar did not back down. Instead, he let out a loud scream in an apparent effort to intimidate her before fleeing the scene.

"I was in shock," Lunga said. "After it happened, I couldn't sleep. I was afraid they were going to come back again."

Another resident, Queen Sibanda, said she was startled awake by a violent attempt to break down her door. The terrifying noise prompted her to alert her grandson. Thankfully, the intruders had already fled before they could gain entry.

"The way they moved, you could tell they had no fear," Sibanda said.

The wave of break-ins has sent ripples of panic across the community, with many residents calling for greater police visibility and stronger neighbourhood protection strategies.

Councillor Lazarus Mphandwe of Ward 19 said the rise in break-ins is largely driven by drug abuse and high unemployment among local youths. He urged the community to take a collective stand against the criminals by forming neighbourhood watch committees.

"This is a problem that can be solved if the community unites," said Mphandwe. "We need to work together to protect our homes."

In the meantime, residents of Pumula South remain on edge, with many fearing the next attack may be just another sleepless night away.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

Hawks get forfeiture order on cigarette smuggling truck

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Man charged with grave desecration and assault

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa in Kenya to drive DRC peace process with Ruto

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Harare shuts down 121 businesses in CBD crackdown blitz

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga, Tagwirei tiff is not a fragmentation of Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

What has Mnangagwa achieved as SADC chair?

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

The Tide is Turning - Israel's War on Gaza Under Global Moral Siege

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bosso signs Dembare midfielder

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bosso signs Nigerian strike from Gwanda Pirates

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mthuli Ncube declares surplus despite only 35% of budget spent

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Captured Court dismisses MK Party application

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe police officers receive drone pilot certificates

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa demands accountability

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Form 4 pupil expelled for urinating in bottle during class

6 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zimbabwe inflation surges to 95.8%

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimura extends US$500 support to ailing sungura legend

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bystanders hamper rescue operations at crash sites

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Dairibord warns of rising costs

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Body of Lupane cop still missing after dam tragedy

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Tshabangu's committee reshuffle sparks uproar

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe cabinet approves Postal and Telecoms Bill

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mohadi to commission 37 new homes in Binga

9 hrs ago | 235 Views

Axed wife survives, husband commits suicide

10 hrs ago | 771 Views

Women drown during 'manjuzu' rituals

10 hrs ago | 766 Views

90,000 Zimbabweans in SA apply for exemption permits

11 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa's online stormtroopers target opposition women

11 hrs ago | 274 Views

AMA reveals agro-input pricing disparities

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Gwanda Municipality in payroll dilemma

11 hrs ago | 242 Views

Top banker exposed in land deal

11 hrs ago | 446 Views

Man sentenced to 15 years for raping sex worker

11 hrs ago | 330 Views

RBZ warns against price instability

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

War veterans faction denies Zanu PF bribe allegations

11 hrs ago | 115 Views

Smuggled Zambian tobacco seeds raise alarm in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 116 Views

Borrowdale Methodist Church land dispute rages on

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

High Court orders Zimra to release Mater Dei medical equipment

11 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwean women trapped in Russian drone factory scheme

11 hrs ago | 377 Views

Company director in court for US$2,000 bribery

11 hrs ago | 230 Views

Guti's widow reveals why she rejected luxury car and US$250,000

11 hrs ago | 612 Views

Zimbabwe faces malaria crisis

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Hwende spurns portfolio committee reassignment

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

Biti demands judicial inquiry into Trabablas Interchange project

30 Jul 2025 at 18:18hrs | 589 Views

Operation Dudula perpetrating genocide: Black on Black violence in SA

30 Jul 2025 at 17:12hrs | 754 Views

Security guard rapes colleague at gunpoint

30 Jul 2025 at 16:27hrs | 2041 Views

Devolution, Development should take precedence over politics,' Chadzamira

30 Jul 2025 at 16:22hrs | 282 Views

Chiwenga, Muchinguri summon Masimirembwa over Tagwirei bid

30 Jul 2025 at 16:17hrs | 2621 Views

Man in court over US$9,300 fraud in botched car import deal

30 Jul 2025 at 16:16hrs | 452 Views

Man stabs girlfriend's buttocks after being turned down

30 Jul 2025 at 16:11hrs | 1034 Views

Zimbabwean appointed director of water and sanitation by Polokwane

30 Jul 2025 at 16:01hrs | 765 Views

Chiwenga confirms he reported Marry Mubaiwa

30 Jul 2025 at 15:52hrs | 651 Views