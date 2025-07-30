Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt to slash ZBC radio fees

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago
After months of mounting pressure from citizens and lawmakers, the Zimbabwean government is set to reduce the cost of Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio and television licence fees, with a broad review now officially underway.

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere confirmed the development, saying the long-criticised charges - particularly the US$30-per-term car radio licence -are being re-evaluated as part of a comprehensive overhaul of state-imposed levies. The review is expected to be completed within six months.

"There is a collective push to revise the fees," Muswere said. "The recommendation is to lower it to something more reasonable, between US$5 and US$15."

The move follows widespread condemnation of the current licence fees, which critics argue are outdated, excessive, and unfairly burden working-class citizens. Parliamentarians recently described the fees as unjustified and out of touch with the economic realities faced by most Zimbabweans.

Motorists have long complained about the ZBC licence, especially those who drive vehicles without functioning radios or only use their cars occasionally. Many have called for a system that considers usage and economic status rather than blanket charges.

According to sources involved in the review process, the cuts may go beyond radio licences. Other fees under scrutiny include passport application charges, learner's licence fees, import permits, and entrance fees for national parks. These charges have been widely criticised for placing an undue financial strain on ordinary citizens.

Public transport operators and commuter drivers welcomed the proposed changes, calling the new range of US$5 to US$15 "realistic and long overdue." They say the current fees have added to the already high cost of operating in a challenging economic environment.

Consumer rights activists also applauded the move but cautioned that real reform would require both transparency and urgency. "The current fee structure is anti-poor," said one activist. "This review must reflect the reality on the ground. The time for lip service is over."

As the government moves forward with the fee reductions, the focus now shifts to the implementation timeline and whether the new fees will genuinely ease the financial burden on struggling Zimbabweans.

Source - B-Metro

