Village head (56) caught raping minor (10)

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura
2 hrs ago | Views
In a shocking incident, a village head at Audrey farm in Bindura lured a 10-year-old girl to his bedroom with sweets and raped her.

The matter came to light at Bindura regional magistrates courts where Steven Magaba (56) was not asked to plead to the charge before magistrate Amos Mbobo.

Mbobo remanded him in custody to August 18.

The state, led by Clever Nyapfani, alleged on July 18 that the accused saw the complainant playing alone at her parents' house, which is next door to him and called her.

He gave her two lollipop sweets and took her to his bedroom, where he undressed and forced the minor to bend down before having anal sex without her consent.

The accused was caught in the act by an alert neighbour, and a police report was filed.

Source - Byo24News

