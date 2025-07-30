ZANU-PF promises music after Epworth victory, as commissar loots

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

HARARE - Several disgruntled ZANU-PF supporters are up in arms with Harare provincial political commissar, Voyage Dambuza whom they are accusing of allegedly looting thousands (US$) meant for Epworth local board's ward 6 by-election war chest, whilst promising them that the party will organise musical gala in exchange for votes upon victory.Dambuza had to be escorted through scattered urban shacks while mob demanded that they either need their share, report him to party disciplinary authorities for audit or influence gross voter apathy."This is shameful example of serving self-interest at the expense of the party. With thousands which we heard that he was given to spearhead the final campaign specifically for this ward's by-elections, Dambuza has shown us that he grown to be a political monster with parasitic behaviour," Epworth resident fumed."He only changed the money from bigger into smaller denominations to hoodwink both voters and electoral campaign sponsors. We reliably informed by some provincial executives that he was given US$20,000 today only for mobilisation logistics and other electoral-related expenses including everyone's welfare," he added."They can't promise to organise a musical gala as token of appreciation for voting their candidate into office. The best solution is that we boycott Saturday's elections because they have misplaced priorities for us," he said."Casting vote in exchange for songs or entertainment is totally unheard of. We need basic social amenities, effective and efficient service delivery, we employment and genuine empowerment," he said.A close source from Zanu-Pf Harare provincial executives confirmed that Dambuza has regularly looted campaign funds, but with blessings from top party officials at national level."Yes he had to be escorted from angry mob because they were informed by other leaders from provincial structures that our funders have forked out US$20,000 earmarked for today's activities only. It is however worrisome that he looted much with the blessings of national leadership whom we suspect they share the loot together," the source added.When contacted to shed more light on how much was used for today's final campaign and how far true were the allegations of campaign funds embezzlement by Harare provincial and national party leadership today, ZANU-PF national political commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha could not disclose the amount, but said several well-wishers donated more unaccountable resources towards the campaign including businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Presidential advisor, Paul Tempter Tungwarara and a young businessman from Mbare, known as JB."Hah we don't have an exact figure that we may account for because most of the campaign expenditure come from resources by well-wishers. From party directly, its very little, but most of it from well-wishers contributing water, mealie meal and tents. So this means the party on its own did not invest much into the campaign," Machacha said."The campaign is driven by well-wishers, supporters and membership from ruling party. We have many well-wishers including Kuda Tagwirei, young man named JB from Mbare, Masimirembwa and his provincial executives, aspiring councillor provided mealie meal," Machacha added.When quizzed on how much did Kudakwashe Tagwirei pumped towards the campaign, Machacha said Tagwirei pumped much of the resources though he (Machacha) is not sure how much was given for today's campaign."Tagwirei provided several things including the tents used today, though I am not sure if he assisted with money specifically for today's campaign besides drilling several boreholes, grading roads, among others which he had personally done for the party. As for alleged embezzlement of funds today by Dambuza, I am not aware or sure, but I suspect that its just a group of jealousy comrades within the party because none of us had knowledge of where did he got such large amounts of money he was distributing to supporters," Machacha said."Honestly, we don't know where he got the money from and as a party we cannot account for money coming from well-wishers and mind you its not the first time that we are distributing money. It has become a norm with the party to distribute money wherever we have campaigns and we don't listen to mere party supporters, we only pay attention or institute an inquiry if one of the well-wishers or sponsor raise suspicion of embezzlement," Machacha added.Efforts to get interviews with Dambuza at the venue for clarity on the source of money (and how much was) used for today's by-election campaign were futile as he said he was busy, and later he could not answer several calls to his mobile phone when Bulawayo24.com contacted him.While on stage to address the visibly angry supporters, Dambuza announced that ZANU-PF will organise a musical gala which draw artists with big names."Take it easy and calm please. Let me promise and announce to you that if you vote for ZANU-PF's candidate during ward 6 by-election this Saturday, we will organise a musical gala featuring big artists including Jah Prayzer, Alick Macheso, Chillmaster and entire Chilspot family," Dambuza promised."I won't lie to you comrades ZANU-PF will bring you all those artists to Epworth and you will enjoy music all day long the following weekend after our victory. Just make sure you voted comrade Civilised Bushe into office, as ZANU-PF, we will deliver on our promise to bring all those artists for a gala," Dambuza added.Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has demanded comprehensive reports on the impact of the disbursed Presidential empowerment funds across the country.Speaking at a politburo meeting Wednesday in Harare, Mnangagwa emphasised the need for diligent implementation of empowerment programmes to ensure they achieve their intended objectives."The various empowerment programmes that we continue to roll out should be diligently implemented to ensure that all projects realise their intended objectives," said Mnangagwa.President Mnangagwa added that he expects thorough accountability on how the funds have been utilised and their tangible impact on communities."I expect detailed reports on the impact and extent that these projects have realised transformation in our communities, province by province," Mnangagwa said then.