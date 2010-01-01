Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt mulls fresh taxes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube yesterday unveiled plans to impose new taxes, despite growing resistance from businesses and taxpayers who argue that Zimbabwe's current tax burden is already suffocating the formal economy.

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure from industry leaders demanding the repeal of the controversial Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT), which critics say has pushed many companies into the informal sector by making electronic transactions prohibitively costly.

Since last year, the government has introduced several new levies, including taxes on fast foods, betting, and rental income, adding to earlier contentious measures like the sugar tax and the IMTT.

Zimbabwe's economy is currently grappling with severe challenges such as currency volatility, inflation, and foreign currency shortages. Rising unemployment and widespread business closures have intensified concerns that new taxes will further hamper economic recovery.

Critics warn that the fiscal burden is unsustainable and stifles growth and investment.

However, in his 2025 Mid-term Budget Review, Minister Ncube defended the new tax measures as essential for funding key projects under the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), supporting the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, and modernizing revenue collection systems.

"Proposed tax-related interventions will be critical in funding key developmental programmes, notably development plans outlined in NDS2, supporting the ZiG currency regime and responding to taxpayers' concerns in an evolving economic landscape," Ncube said.

The Treasury will also implement stricter enforcement mechanisms, including digital tracking and inter-agency data sharing, aimed at combating tax evasion.

Ncube emphasized expanding the tax base to include emerging sectors and promoting the formalization of economic activities through digital and financial inclusion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

He further highlighted tax administration reforms focused on digitalization, compliance, and strengthened enforcement in collaboration with stakeholders and government agencies.

The minister expressed the government's goal to achieve a revenue target within 22% to 25% of GDP by 2030, aligning Zimbabwe with middle-income country standards.

Proposed legislative and regulatory reforms will seek to reduce tax compliance costs for businesses while closing loopholes that facilitate widespread tax avoidance.

Despite ongoing criticism from major business groups such as the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, and the Chamber of Mines—who argue the current tax system undermines growth and competitiveness—Ncube pledged continued government engagement.

"Government will continue to review the existing tax system to reduce reported and observed distortions, grant the necessary supportive regime for business growth and competitiveness within and on the regional and international market, investment and compliance with tax legislation critical for a sustainable domestic resource mobilisation framework," he said.

"This process will benefit from ongoing consultations across the country with individuals and representatives of business and consumers."

As Zimbabwe battles economic headwinds, the success of these tax reforms will depend on balancing revenue generation with the need to stimulate growth and support the struggling formal sector.

Source - The Independent

Must Read

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe miners weather power crisis

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Illegal logging costs Zimbabwe millions

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe's rebasing pushes GDP to US$45,7bn

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Court dismisses claim to Mugabe estate

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Dynamos boost player bonuses, hire psychologists

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe road accidents drop 12,5%

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

High Court to hear bid to block Borrowdale office complex

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe Prosecutor General decries widespread corruption

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Police destroy tonnes of illicit drugs

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliates

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Highlanders Board: Guardians or Grave-diggers of a proud legacy?

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Two Men Arrested for Poaching in Shashani Conservancy

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

ZANU-PF promises music after Epworth victory, as commissar loots

14 hrs ago | 481 Views

Village head (56) caught raping minor (10)

14 hrs ago | 746 Views

Kudzayi accuses court system of sabotage

16 hrs ago | 486 Views

Soros linked to Russiagate hoax

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe govt to slash ZBC radio fees

17 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Pumula night burglars run wild smashing windows and doors

17 hrs ago | 546 Views

Hawks get forfeiture order on cigarette smuggling truck

17 hrs ago | 133 Views

Man charged with grave desecration and assault

17 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa in Kenya to drive DRC peace process with Ruto

17 hrs ago | 106 Views

Harare shuts down 121 businesses in CBD crackdown blitz

17 hrs ago | 261 Views

Chiwenga, Tagwirei tiff is not a fragmentation of Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 620 Views

What has Mnangagwa achieved as SADC chair?

19 hrs ago | 228 Views

The Tide is Turning - Israel's War on Gaza Under Global Moral Siege

19 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bosso signs Dembare midfielder

19 hrs ago | 344 Views

Bosso signs Nigerian strike from Gwanda Pirates

19 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mthuli Ncube declares surplus despite only 35% of budget spent

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

Captured Court dismisses MK Party application

21 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwe police officers receive drone pilot certificates

22 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa demands accountability

22 hrs ago | 258 Views

Form 4 pupil expelled for urinating in bottle during class

23 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zimbabwe inflation surges to 95.8%

23 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimura extends US$500 support to ailing sungura legend

23 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bystanders hamper rescue operations at crash sites

23 hrs ago | 272 Views

Dairibord warns of rising costs

23 hrs ago | 185 Views

Body of Lupane cop still missing after dam tragedy

23 hrs ago | 327 Views