Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF warns affiliates

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza has issued a stern warning to party members to be vigilant against shadowy affiliate groups allegedly infiltrating the ruling party to foment divisions and disrupt unity.

Several informal groups claiming affiliation to ZANU-PF have recently emerged, each professing unwavering loyalty to the party. However, their activities have sparked tensions, with accusations that some affiliates bypass official party structures and manipulate support for certain politicians to serve personal interests.

Mukodza spoke during the official opening of the provincial office for the affiliate group Boys DzaMudhara in Mutare yesterday, urging all affiliates to adhere strictly to the party's principles and organisational framework.

"We have some people who are riding on affiliates to sow divisions in Zanu-PF," Mukodza said. "As party members, you should be aware of such people and block them for causing divisions in the movement. We want unity."

He further called on the affiliate to establish formal structures in line with party directives, referencing guidance from ZANU-PF Secretary-General Obert Mpofu on affiliate organisation.

"I believe you are going to come up with structures because our secretary-general Obert Mpofu said our affiliates should have structures, there is a circular about that," Mukodza added.

Boys DzaMudhara patron Oliver Mambambamba affirmed their commitment to unity and to operating transparently within the party's oversight.

"We are in agreement on the need to promote unity and harmony within party structures," Mambambamba said. "Now that we have offices, we can assure the province that our activities cannot only be structured and monitored, but will be guided by the party."

The warning comes amid intensified factional battles within ZANU-PF over the succession of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with internal power struggles spilling over into affiliate groups.

Earlier this week, presidential spokesperson George Charamba condemned online ZANU-PF vigilante group Varakashi, accusing it of propagating factionalism, creating personality cults, and undermining the party's official communication channels.

As the ruling party navigates a sensitive period of political jockeying, calls for internal cohesion and discipline are increasingly urgent to preserve ZANU-PF's unity and electoral prospects.

Source - The Newsday

Must Read

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe miners weather power crisis

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Illegal logging costs Zimbabwe millions

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe's rebasing pushes GDP to US$45,7bn

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Court dismisses claim to Mugabe estate

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Dynamos boost player bonuses, hire psychologists

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe road accidents drop 12,5%

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

High Court to hear bid to block Borrowdale office complex

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe Prosecutor General decries widespread corruption

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Police destroy tonnes of illicit drugs

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls fresh taxes

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Highlanders Board: Guardians or Grave-diggers of a proud legacy?

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Two Men Arrested for Poaching in Shashani Conservancy

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

ZANU-PF promises music after Epworth victory, as commissar loots

14 hrs ago | 481 Views

Village head (56) caught raping minor (10)

14 hrs ago | 746 Views

Kudzayi accuses court system of sabotage

16 hrs ago | 487 Views

Soros linked to Russiagate hoax

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe govt to slash ZBC radio fees

17 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Pumula night burglars run wild smashing windows and doors

17 hrs ago | 546 Views

Hawks get forfeiture order on cigarette smuggling truck

17 hrs ago | 133 Views

Man charged with grave desecration and assault

17 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa in Kenya to drive DRC peace process with Ruto

17 hrs ago | 106 Views

Harare shuts down 121 businesses in CBD crackdown blitz

17 hrs ago | 261 Views

Chiwenga, Tagwirei tiff is not a fragmentation of Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 620 Views

What has Mnangagwa achieved as SADC chair?

19 hrs ago | 228 Views

The Tide is Turning - Israel's War on Gaza Under Global Moral Siege

19 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bosso signs Dembare midfielder

19 hrs ago | 344 Views

Bosso signs Nigerian strike from Gwanda Pirates

19 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mthuli Ncube declares surplus despite only 35% of budget spent

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

Captured Court dismisses MK Party application

21 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwe police officers receive drone pilot certificates

22 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa demands accountability

22 hrs ago | 258 Views

Form 4 pupil expelled for urinating in bottle during class

23 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zimbabwe inflation surges to 95.8%

23 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimura extends US$500 support to ailing sungura legend

23 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bystanders hamper rescue operations at crash sites

23 hrs ago | 272 Views

Dairibord warns of rising costs

23 hrs ago | 185 Views

Body of Lupane cop still missing after dam tragedy

23 hrs ago | 327 Views