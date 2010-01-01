Zanu-PF warns affiliates

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza has issued a stern warning to party members to be vigilant against shadowy affiliate groups allegedly infiltrating the ruling party to foment divisions and disrupt unity.Several informal groups claiming affiliation to ZANU-PF have recently emerged, each professing unwavering loyalty to the party. However, their activities have sparked tensions, with accusations that some affiliates bypass official party structures and manipulate support for certain politicians to serve personal interests.Mukodza spoke during the official opening of the provincial office for the affiliate group Boys DzaMudhara in Mutare yesterday, urging all affiliates to adhere strictly to the party's principles and organisational framework."We have some people who are riding on affiliates to sow divisions in Zanu-PF," Mukodza said. "As party members, you should be aware of such people and block them for causing divisions in the movement. We want unity."He further called on the affiliate to establish formal structures in line with party directives, referencing guidance from ZANU-PF Secretary-General Obert Mpofu on affiliate organisation."I believe you are going to come up with structures because our secretary-general Obert Mpofu said our affiliates should have structures, there is a circular about that," Mukodza added.Boys DzaMudhara patron Oliver Mambambamba affirmed their commitment to unity and to operating transparently within the party's oversight."We are in agreement on the need to promote unity and harmony within party structures," Mambambamba said. "Now that we have offices, we can assure the province that our activities cannot only be structured and monitored, but will be guided by the party."The warning comes amid intensified factional battles within ZANU-PF over the succession of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with internal power struggles spilling over into affiliate groups.Earlier this week, presidential spokesperson George Charamba condemned online ZANU-PF vigilante group Varakashi, accusing it of propagating factionalism, creating personality cults, and undermining the party's official communication channels.As the ruling party navigates a sensitive period of political jockeying, calls for internal cohesion and discipline are increasingly urgent to preserve ZANU-PF's unity and electoral prospects.