Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police destroy tonnes of illicit drugs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police yesterday publicly destroyed 18,896 litres of illicit brews, 30 kilograms of banned skin lightening products, and 121 kilograms of dagga as part of intensified efforts to curb drug and substance abuse across Zimbabwe.

The destruction exercise took place at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and the Chitungwiza dumpsite, overseen by representatives from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Health, and other government agencies.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the move follows the conviction and sentencing of suspects involved in drug trafficking and substance abuse.

"Once suspects are tried, convicted and sentenced, exhibits are disposed of under witness by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, Ministry of Health and other stakeholders," Nyathi said.

Authorities have revealed sophisticated tactics by traffickers, who disguise drugs as everyday goods such as flour and oats to smuggle them through border points like Beitbridge. Similar seizures were made in Harare, Bulawayo, and other provinces.

Confiscated substances were found repackaged in plastic wraps and cigarette cartons bearing well-known brands. Among the banned items were skin lightening creams falsely marketed as skincare products, and an illegal drug called "Tsunami," often misused for sexual enhancement and body modification.

"Locals and foreigners are collaborating to manufacture illegal substances under the guise of medicine, while others misuse them for sexual performance or physical appearance," Commissioner Nyathi said.

While the total street value of the seized consignments was not disclosed, Nyathi issued a stern warning to drug dealers and users.

"The law will be applied without fear or favour. We urge the public to keep reporting drug-related activities to sustain this fight," he said.

Zimbabwe is grappling with widespread drug and substance abuse, especially among youth facing economic hardships and high unemployment rates.

The government launched a national anti-drug campaign dubbed No To Dangerous Drugs And Illicit Substances; See Something Say Something to intensify the fight against drug lords and users.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for tougher penalties on drug abusers and the cartels supplying illegal intoxicants.

Recent reports reveal that new admissions at mental health facilities are increasingly dominated by drug abusers, particularly teenagers, highlighting the urgent need for concerted action.

Source - The Newsday

Must Read

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

59 mins ago | 46 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe miners weather power crisis

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Illegal logging costs Zimbabwe millions

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe's rebasing pushes GDP to US$45,7bn

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Court dismisses claim to Mugabe estate

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Dynamos boost player bonuses, hire psychologists

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe road accidents drop 12,5%

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

High Court to hear bid to block Borrowdale office complex

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Prosecutor General decries widespread corruption

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliates

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls fresh taxes

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Highlanders Board: Guardians or Grave-diggers of a proud legacy?

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Two Men Arrested for Poaching in Shashani Conservancy

13 hrs ago | 232 Views

ZANU-PF promises music after Epworth victory, as commissar loots

13 hrs ago | 473 Views

Village head (56) caught raping minor (10)

13 hrs ago | 737 Views

Kudzayi accuses court system of sabotage

16 hrs ago | 482 Views

Soros linked to Russiagate hoax

16 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe govt to slash ZBC radio fees

16 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Pumula night burglars run wild smashing windows and doors

16 hrs ago | 540 Views

Hawks get forfeiture order on cigarette smuggling truck

16 hrs ago | 132 Views

Man charged with grave desecration and assault

16 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa in Kenya to drive DRC peace process with Ruto

16 hrs ago | 104 Views

Harare shuts down 121 businesses in CBD crackdown blitz

16 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga, Tagwirei tiff is not a fragmentation of Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 607 Views

What has Mnangagwa achieved as SADC chair?

18 hrs ago | 225 Views

The Tide is Turning - Israel's War on Gaza Under Global Moral Siege

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bosso signs Dembare midfielder

19 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bosso signs Nigerian strike from Gwanda Pirates

19 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mthuli Ncube declares surplus despite only 35% of budget spent

19 hrs ago | 253 Views

Captured Court dismisses MK Party application

21 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwe police officers receive drone pilot certificates

21 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa demands accountability

21 hrs ago | 257 Views

Form 4 pupil expelled for urinating in bottle during class

22 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zimbabwe inflation surges to 95.8%

22 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimura extends US$500 support to ailing sungura legend

22 hrs ago | 282 Views

Bystanders hamper rescue operations at crash sites

22 hrs ago | 271 Views

Dairibord warns of rising costs

22 hrs ago | 184 Views

Body of Lupane cop still missing after dam tragedy

22 hrs ago | 327 Views