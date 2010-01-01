Police destroy tonnes of illicit drugs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police yesterday publicly destroyed 18,896 litres of illicit brews, 30 kilograms of banned skin lightening products, and 121 kilograms of dagga as part of intensified efforts to curb drug and substance abuse across Zimbabwe.The destruction exercise took place at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and the Chitungwiza dumpsite, overseen by representatives from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Health, and other government agencies.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the move follows the conviction and sentencing of suspects involved in drug trafficking and substance abuse."Once suspects are tried, convicted and sentenced, exhibits are disposed of under witness by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, Ministry of Health and other stakeholders," Nyathi said.Authorities have revealed sophisticated tactics by traffickers, who disguise drugs as everyday goods such as flour and oats to smuggle them through border points like Beitbridge. Similar seizures were made in Harare, Bulawayo, and other provinces.Confiscated substances were found repackaged in plastic wraps and cigarette cartons bearing well-known brands. Among the banned items were skin lightening creams falsely marketed as skincare products, and an illegal drug called "Tsunami," often misused for sexual enhancement and body modification."Locals and foreigners are collaborating to manufacture illegal substances under the guise of medicine, while others misuse them for sexual performance or physical appearance," Commissioner Nyathi said.While the total street value of the seized consignments was not disclosed, Nyathi issued a stern warning to drug dealers and users."The law will be applied without fear or favour. We urge the public to keep reporting drug-related activities to sustain this fight," he said.Zimbabwe is grappling with widespread drug and substance abuse, especially among youth facing economic hardships and high unemployment rates.The government launched a national anti-drug campaign dubbed No To Dangerous Drugs And Illicit Substances; See Something Say Something to intensify the fight against drug lords and users.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for tougher penalties on drug abusers and the cartels supplying illegal intoxicants.Recent reports reveal that new admissions at mental health facilities are increasingly dominated by drug abusers, particularly teenagers, highlighting the urgent need for concerted action.