Zimbabwe Prosecutor General decries widespread corruption

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prosecutor-General Loyce Matanda-Moyo has issued a scathing condemnation of rampant corruption in Zimbabwe, warning that the scourge is robbing citizens of critical services and crippling national development.Speaking at the launch of the Integrity and Accountability Summit in Harare on Wednesday, Matanda-Moyo likened corruption to a "hydra-headed monster" that demands urgent intervention from both the public and private sectors."Corruption diverts resources meant for hospitals, schools and infrastructure to illicit pockets, thereby denying our citizens the services they deserve and impeding our national development agenda," she said.She stressed that fighting corruption is a collective responsibility."The fight against corruption is a relay race, not a solo sprint. It begins with vigilance and reporting, moves through meticulous investigation, robust prosecution and culminates in asset recovery and the closure of illicit financial flows. Each stage demands specialised expertise and collaboration among agencies," Matanda-Moyo said.Zimbabwe is estimated to lose over US$2 billion annually to corruption, despite repeated calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration to intensify the anti-graft drive. In 2024, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga described corruption as a security threat undermining the rule of law and public trust.Matanda-Moyo acknowledged deep-rooted challenges, including resource shortages, the need to boost institutional capacity and better protect whistleblowers. She warned that grand corruption and illicit financial flows are increasingly complex and require sophisticated, coordinated responses — including international cooperation.The Prosecutor-General cited improved conviction rates as proof of stronger prosecutorial performance and enhanced cooperation with investigative agencies."We have seen an encouraging increase in conviction rates, testament to the dedication of our prosecutors and the improved synergy with our investigative partners," she said.She also praised government support through higher budget allocations for anti-corruption efforts and partnerships with global organisations such as the Basel Institute on Governance to strengthen asset recovery initiatives.Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Minister Robert Mazungunye urged Zimbabweans to embrace integrity as a personal and national duty."Public officials must uphold integrity, act in the public interest and adhere to ethical conduct. Integrity is not a checkbox exercise — it must be ingrained in every sector, from classrooms to courtrooms," he said.Mazungunye stressed that good governance depends on transparency and accountability at every level, with every citizen contributing to the fight against corruption.