Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Prosecutor General decries widespread corruption

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Prosecutor-General Loyce Matanda-Moyo has issued a scathing condemnation of rampant corruption in Zimbabwe, warning that the scourge is robbing citizens of critical services and crippling national development.

Speaking at the launch of the Integrity and Accountability Summit in Harare on Wednesday, Matanda-Moyo likened corruption to a "hydra-headed monster" that demands urgent intervention from both the public and private sectors.

"Corruption diverts resources meant for hospitals, schools and infrastructure to illicit pockets, thereby denying our citizens the services they deserve and impeding our national development agenda," she said.

She stressed that fighting corruption is a collective responsibility.

"The fight against corruption is a relay race, not a solo sprint. It begins with vigilance and reporting, moves through meticulous investigation, robust prosecution and culminates in asset recovery and the closure of illicit financial flows. Each stage demands specialised expertise and collaboration among agencies," Matanda-Moyo said.

Zimbabwe is estimated to lose over US$2 billion annually to corruption, despite repeated calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration to intensify the anti-graft drive. In 2024, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga described corruption as a security threat undermining the rule of law and public trust.

Matanda-Moyo acknowledged deep-rooted challenges, including resource shortages, the need to boost institutional capacity and better protect whistleblowers. She warned that grand corruption and illicit financial flows are increasingly complex and require sophisticated, coordinated responses — including international cooperation.

The Prosecutor-General cited improved conviction rates as proof of stronger prosecutorial performance and enhanced cooperation with investigative agencies.

"We have seen an encouraging increase in conviction rates, testament to the dedication of our prosecutors and the improved synergy with our investigative partners," she said.

She also praised government support through higher budget allocations for anti-corruption efforts and partnerships with global organisations such as the Basel Institute on Governance to strengthen asset recovery initiatives.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Minister Robert Mazungunye urged Zimbabweans to embrace integrity as a personal and national duty.

"Public officials must uphold integrity, act in the public interest and adhere to ethical conduct. Integrity is not a checkbox exercise — it must be ingrained in every sector, from classrooms to courtrooms," he said.

Mazungunye stressed that good governance depends on transparency and accountability at every level, with every citizen contributing to the fight against corruption.

Source - Newsday

Must Read

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

50 mins ago | 39 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

53 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe miners weather power crisis

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Illegal logging costs Zimbabwe millions

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe's rebasing pushes GDP to US$45,7bn

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Court dismisses claim to Mugabe estate

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Dynamos boost player bonuses, hire psychologists

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe road accidents drop 12,5%

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

High Court to hear bid to block Borrowdale office complex

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Police destroy tonnes of illicit drugs

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliates

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls fresh taxes

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Highlanders Board: Guardians or Grave-diggers of a proud legacy?

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Two Men Arrested for Poaching in Shashani Conservancy

13 hrs ago | 231 Views

ZANU-PF promises music after Epworth victory, as commissar loots

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Village head (56) caught raping minor (10)

13 hrs ago | 730 Views

Kudzayi accuses court system of sabotage

16 hrs ago | 480 Views

Soros linked to Russiagate hoax

16 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe govt to slash ZBC radio fees

16 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Pumula night burglars run wild smashing windows and doors

16 hrs ago | 539 Views

Hawks get forfeiture order on cigarette smuggling truck

16 hrs ago | 130 Views

Man charged with grave desecration and assault

16 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa in Kenya to drive DRC peace process with Ruto

16 hrs ago | 102 Views

Harare shuts down 121 businesses in CBD crackdown blitz

16 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chiwenga, Tagwirei tiff is not a fragmentation of Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 595 Views

What has Mnangagwa achieved as SADC chair?

18 hrs ago | 224 Views

The Tide is Turning - Israel's War on Gaza Under Global Moral Siege

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bosso signs Dembare midfielder

19 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bosso signs Nigerian strike from Gwanda Pirates

19 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mthuli Ncube declares surplus despite only 35% of budget spent

19 hrs ago | 252 Views

Captured Court dismisses MK Party application

21 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe police officers receive drone pilot certificates

21 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa demands accountability

21 hrs ago | 256 Views

Form 4 pupil expelled for urinating in bottle during class

22 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zimbabwe inflation surges to 95.8%

22 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimura extends US$500 support to ailing sungura legend

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bystanders hamper rescue operations at crash sites

22 hrs ago | 271 Views

Dairibord warns of rising costs

22 hrs ago | 184 Views

Body of Lupane cop still missing after dam tragedy

22 hrs ago | 327 Views