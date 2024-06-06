High Court to hear bid to block Borrowdale office complex

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court will urgently hear an application by Trauma Centre Hospital and a Borrowdale resident seeking to halt the construction of large office buildings in the upmarket residential suburb.The matter, which both parties agreed should be treated as urgent, will be heard by Justice Rogers Manyangadze.The applicants - Vislink (Private) Limited trading as Trauma Centre Hospital and resident Panelope Beattie - are challenging the development by Condev Property Developers. Also cited as respondents are the City of Harare's director of urban planning, the City of Harare itself, and Andrew Herbst.In an affidavit, Trauma Centre proprietor Dr. Vivek Solanki said that on June 6, 2024, the applicants filed an application to review the urban planning director's decision to grant Condev a development permit on April 17, 2024.Solanki argues the permit was never served on objectors, in breach of due process. He further contends that the approval process was irregular and unlawful, violating provisions of the Administrative Justice Act [Chapter 10:28]."Ballantyne Park and Borrowdale are low‑density residential zones, with narrow, tree‑lined roads ill‑equipped for high traffic," Solanki stated.He said that in October 2024, Condev management informed him of plans to build the offices. On October 10, 2024, he was served with a copy of the developer's application under section 26(3) of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act [Chapter 29:12].Trauma Centre lodged a formal objection on November 5, 2024, arguing the proposed complex would create serious traffic congestion, endanger public safety, and compromise the operations of one of Harare's leading emergency medical facilities.The applicants want the court to set aside the development permit and prevent Condev from proceeding with construction until the matter is fully resolved.