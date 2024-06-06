Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court to hear bid to block Borrowdale office complex

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The High Court will urgently hear an application by Trauma Centre Hospital and a Borrowdale resident seeking to halt the construction of large office buildings in the upmarket residential suburb.

The matter, which both parties agreed should be treated as urgent, will be heard by Justice Rogers Manyangadze.

The applicants - Vislink (Private) Limited trading as Trauma Centre Hospital and resident Panelope Beattie - are challenging the development by Condev Property Developers. Also cited as respondents are the City of Harare's director of urban planning, the City of Harare itself, and Andrew Herbst.

In an affidavit, Trauma Centre proprietor Dr. Vivek Solanki said that on June 6, 2024, the applicants filed an application to review the urban planning director's decision to grant Condev a development permit on April 17, 2024.

Solanki argues the permit was never served on objectors, in breach of due process. He further contends that the approval process was irregular and unlawful, violating provisions of the Administrative Justice Act [Chapter 10:28].

"Ballantyne Park and Borrowdale are low‑density residential zones, with narrow, tree‑lined roads ill‑equipped for high traffic," Solanki stated.

He said that in October 2024, Condev management informed him of plans to build the offices. On October 10, 2024, he was served with a copy of the developer's application under section 26(3) of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act [Chapter 29:12].

Trauma Centre lodged a formal objection on November 5, 2024, arguing the proposed complex would create serious traffic congestion, endanger public safety, and compromise the operations of one of Harare's leading emergency medical facilities.

The applicants want the court to set aside the development permit and prevent Condev from proceeding with construction until the matter is fully resolved.

Source - Newsday

Must Read

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

59 mins ago | 46 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe miners weather power crisis

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Illegal logging costs Zimbabwe millions

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe's rebasing pushes GDP to US$45,7bn

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Court dismisses claim to Mugabe estate

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Dynamos boost player bonuses, hire psychologists

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe road accidents drop 12,5%

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe Prosecutor General decries widespread corruption

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Police destroy tonnes of illicit drugs

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliates

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls fresh taxes

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Highlanders Board: Guardians or Grave-diggers of a proud legacy?

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Two Men Arrested for Poaching in Shashani Conservancy

13 hrs ago | 232 Views

ZANU-PF promises music after Epworth victory, as commissar loots

13 hrs ago | 473 Views

Village head (56) caught raping minor (10)

13 hrs ago | 737 Views

Kudzayi accuses court system of sabotage

16 hrs ago | 482 Views

Soros linked to Russiagate hoax

16 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe govt to slash ZBC radio fees

16 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Pumula night burglars run wild smashing windows and doors

16 hrs ago | 540 Views

Hawks get forfeiture order on cigarette smuggling truck

16 hrs ago | 132 Views

Man charged with grave desecration and assault

16 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa in Kenya to drive DRC peace process with Ruto

16 hrs ago | 104 Views

Harare shuts down 121 businesses in CBD crackdown blitz

16 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga, Tagwirei tiff is not a fragmentation of Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 607 Views

What has Mnangagwa achieved as SADC chair?

18 hrs ago | 225 Views

The Tide is Turning - Israel's War on Gaza Under Global Moral Siege

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bosso signs Dembare midfielder

19 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bosso signs Nigerian strike from Gwanda Pirates

19 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mthuli Ncube declares surplus despite only 35% of budget spent

19 hrs ago | 253 Views

Captured Court dismisses MK Party application

21 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwe police officers receive drone pilot certificates

21 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa demands accountability

21 hrs ago | 257 Views

Form 4 pupil expelled for urinating in bottle during class

22 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zimbabwe inflation surges to 95.8%

22 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimura extends US$500 support to ailing sungura legend

22 hrs ago | 282 Views

Bystanders hamper rescue operations at crash sites

22 hrs ago | 271 Views

Dairibord warns of rising costs

22 hrs ago | 184 Views

Body of Lupane cop still missing after dam tragedy

22 hrs ago | 327 Views