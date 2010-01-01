Zimbabwe road accidents drop 12,5%

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has recorded a notable decline in road traffic accidents during the first quarter of 2025, according to the latest Transport Statistics Report released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).The report shows that 12 808 road accidents were recorded between January and March, representing a 12,5% decrease from the 14 640 accidents reported in the final quarter of 2024.Fatal road crashes also fell significantly."The fatal accidents decreased by 15,5% from 449 in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 378 during the quarter under review," ZimStat noted.Consequently, road deaths dropped from 550 to 464 — a 15,6% reduction.Road safety experts say while the figures are encouraging, the majority of accidents remain preventable. According to the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, around 90% of crashes are caused by human error, including speeding, distracted driving, and reckless overtaking.Authorities have in recent months intensified enforcement of traffic laws and rolled out awareness campaigns, especially during public holidays, in a bid to curb carnage on the country's roads.Despite the improvement, police and safety advocates are urging motorists to exercise greater caution, warning that sustained behavioural change is key to reducing fatalities further.