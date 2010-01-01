Latest News Editor's Choice


Dynamos boost player bonuses, hire psychologists

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Facing the real threat of Castle Lager Premier Soccer League relegation, Dynamos have moved to boost morale and performance by increasing player winning bonuses by more than 300% and hiring sports psychologists to help turn around their dismal season.

The Glamour Boys sit precariously in the relegation zone with just 16 points from 23 matches, trailing the safety mark by eight points with only 11 games left. Their crisis has prompted the appointment of former Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu to lead what could be one of the most dramatic rescue missions in the club's history.

Kaindu, who replaces the suspended Saul Chaminuka, is the third man to take charge this season after Lloyd "MaBlanyo" Chigowe's early dismissal. He is expected to make his debut on the touchline when Dynamos host MWOS at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow, provided his work permit is finalised in time.

Executive chairman Moses Maunganidze confirmed that the club, with backing from key partners including Sakunda Holdings, had devised new incentive schemes to motivate players.

"We have a partner that has come on board and sponsored financial resources to help us survive. We have increased the players' winning bonuses starting this week. The players know this already and they are excited," Maunganidze said.

Zimpapers Sports Hub understands the new bonuses will range between US$350 and US$400 per win until the end of the season, with potential for higher payouts in certain matches.

The club has also enlisted a team of psychologists, already working with the players, to improve focus and confidence.

"They started working with the players last week and the attitude is now better. We will move along with the team of psychologists until the end of the season," Maunganidze added.

Club spokesperson David Chikomo said the immigration process for Kaindu's work permit was almost complete.

"What is almost certain is that Kaindu will start his tenure this weekend. We are keeping our fingers crossed," Chikomo said.

Kaindu will be assisted by former Yadah Stars coach Thomas Ruzive, with Takesure Chinyama retained as strikers' development trainer.

The scale of Dynamos' challenge is stark: just two wins, six goals in 23 matches, and no goals scored in their last seven games — the worst attacking record in the league.

In a bid to strengthen the squad, the club has completed six mid‑season signings, including the return of midfielder Denver Mukamba, Ghanaian duo Felix Kwaku Hammond and defender Mohammed Issaka, and Zambian goalkeeper Sitali Nyambe. Earlier additions Wisdom Mutasa and Denis Nhongo have already featured for the team.

With morale-boosting incentives, mental conditioning support, and fresh faces in the squad, Dynamos will be hoping Kaindu's faith and tactical nous can engineer the escape they desperately need.
Fixtures:

Tomorrow: TelOne v Manica Diamonds (Ascot), Simba Bhora v Chicken Inn (Wadzanayi), Dynamos v MWOS (Rufaro), ZPC Kariba v GreenFuel (Nyamhunga), FC Platinum v Scottland (Mandava), Yadah v Triangle (Heart Stadium).

Sunday: Herentals v Kwekwe Utd (Rufaro), Bikita Minerals v CAPS United (Gibbo), Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Barbourfields).

Source - The Herald

