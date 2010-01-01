Latest News Editor's Choice


Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The government has ignited a fresh storm at the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) after bypassing two top-performing candidates for the position of general manager (GM) and appointing a lower-ranked contender instead.

Exclusive documents seen by The Independent reveal that the rejected candidates - who exceeded the 62% benchmark for the senior role - had passed rigorous interviews and stringent security vetting. But they were cast aside in favour of then acting GM Charles Shava, who was ranked fifth out of seven finalists.

Shava scored 59,8% in the assessment, well below the benchmark, following exhaustive interviews conducted by a private consultant and the now-dismissed Emmanuel Fundira-led Nssa board.

Despite this, Shava was last month confirmed as substantive GM, replacing Arthur Manase, who resigned while on suspension in September 2023.

The recruitment dossier shows the consultant recommended two standout candidates: Gilfern Moyo, who led the field with 67,6%, and Tendai Kapumha, who scored 65,7%. Also ahead of Shava were Onesimo Musi (61,8%) and Henry Chikova (61,5%).

"Based on the results of the assessment centre and the final oral interview, the consultant recommends the following top two candidates: Gilfern Moyo and Tendai Kapumha," the final report states.

Ten applicants were initially shortlisted for psychometric testing, with nine undergoing security vetting. Seven advanced to final interviews after two withdrew for personal reasons. Only two exceeded the 62% baseline, and these were recommended for appointment by the board.

However, sources close to the process say the Labour and Social Welfare ministry overrode the board's recommendation after consulting "its own principals" and instructed that Shava be appointed instead.

The GM post at Nssa is highly strategic, sitting at the nexus of social security management, multi-million-dollar investments, and political influence. Nssa oversees a US$1,2 billion fund for retired workers and is a major shareholder in key financial institutions that sustain liquidity in Zimbabwe's fragile economy.

Sources say former board chair Fundira had raised concerns over governance and transparency in the appointment process. His dismissal in June followed what insiders describe as his protest against sidelining the top candidates.

In his termination letter, Labour Minister Edgar Moyo said the government wanted to "lay a new foundation for Nssa". But Fundira has accused Moyo of violating both the Nssa Act and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act, insisting his four-year term was meant to run until 2028.

The government has since appointed a new board chaired by Bulawayo town clerk and retired army major Christopher Dube. But the changes have drawn scepticism.

"There is nothing exceptional one can discern from profiles of the new Nssa chairman and directors to suggest this is what Nssa needs," said industrialist and former Nssa director Joseph Kanyekanye.

"Nssa is an important institution - part of the country's bank liquidity matrix - and should not be used for political experiments. I call on the new board to resign en masse rather than legitimise an irregular process."

Minister Moyo, however, dismissed the criticism as self-serving.

"I am strategic, I want to stabilise Nssa," he told The Independent. "We cannot afford to kill Nssa just to save personal interests."

The controversy has deepened concerns over political interference in state institutions and whether merit-based recruitment can survive in Zimbabwe's public sector.

Source - The Independent

