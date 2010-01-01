Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

News / National

by Staff reporter

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has drawn parallels between Scottland FC's big-money recruitment spree and the legendary Black Rhinos squad of 1984, saying the newly-promoted side has assembled one of the most formidable squads in Zimbabwean football today.Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Zvishavane ahead of tomorrow's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League showdown at Mandava Stadium, Mapeza acknowledged the strength of their opponents, who currently top the table with 43 points.Scottland FC have made headlines this season with an aggressive transfer strategy that has seen them sign some of the country's top talent. In recent weeks, they secured the services of Warriors captain Knowledge Musona and rising star Mafious Chihweta. Earlier signings include Terrence Dzvukamanja, Namibian striker Moses Shidolo and Malawian forward Khuda Muyaba.Their recruitment policy has reminded Mapeza of the Rhinos' famous 1984 squad, which lured top players from traditional giants CAPS United and Dynamos before going on to dominate local football."Everybody knows the challenges we are going to face on Saturday," Mapeza said. "We are facing a very, very good team — I think one of the best assembled squads in the country. If you talk of Rhinos of '84, where they picked up the best players in the league, I think this is one of the clubs which has done that. Their intentions are very clear."With a game in hand, FC Platinum can draw level on points with Scottland if they secure victory. Their first meeting earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw.Despite bolstering his own squad during the mid-season transfer window with signings such as Eric Manokore, Hastings Chapusha and Enock Karembo, Mapeza is taking a cautious approach."When we bring in new faces here, we don't just throw them into play. We need to know their physical attributes — their conditioning is key at this stage of the season," Mapeza explained. "Technically they might be okay, but if you're not fit, it's difficult to execute any technical moves."The veteran coach hinted that the newcomers may get a few minutes tomorrow but stopped short of confirming their inclusion in the starting line-up."It's not going to be an easy game," he said. "The physical aspect plays a very important role. We'll see how it goes, but I can't promise that we will throw them straight into the starting team."Tomorrow's clash is set to be a key test for both title contenders, with Mapeza's men hoping to close the gap and Scottland FC aiming to cement their place at the summit.