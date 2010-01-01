Latest News Editor's Choice


Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has successfully completed a critical "test on completion" under the ongoing Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project (KDRP), marking a major milestone in efforts to secure the long-term structural integrity of the dam wall.

In a statement, ZRA confirmed that the controlled leakage test discharged 1 500 cubic metres of water trapped within the sluice itself — water that does not form part of Lake Kariba's main volume.

KDRP is a multi-phase engineering undertaking aimed at guaranteeing the dam's stability and safety for decades to come. The project comprises three key components: reshaping of the plunge pool, spillway refurbishment and institutional strengthening of ZRA operations.

The spillway refurbishment works involve replacing secondary concrete around the stoplog guides, installing new built-in parts and groove guides, manufacturing and installing a larger gantry crane, and fitting a new emergency gate.

The €270 million programme is jointly funded by the European Union, World Bank, African Development Bank, Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, and the governments of Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Once completed, the rehabilitation will ensure continued safe operations at one of Africa's most important hydroelectric facilities, which supplies power to both Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Source - Southern Eye

