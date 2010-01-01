Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

News / National

Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova has delayed a bid by journalist Blessed Mhlanga and Heart & Soul TV (HStv) to have their case referred to the Constitutional Court, granting State prosecutors more time to respond.Mhlanga and HStv, represented by lawyers Chris Mhike and Beatrice Mtetwa, are seeking constitutional clarity on the legality of the charges against them. Defence lawyer Olga Muteiwa argued that the arrest was unlawful under the cited provisions and questioned why State-aligned media faced no similar repercussions for broadcasting comparable content.The case stems from HStv's coverage of war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza's press conferences, in which he called for the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, alleging misgovernance, nepotism and corruption. The State accuses Mhlanga and HStv of transmitting messages "likely to incite public violence" in violation of broadcasting and public order laws.Mhike said Mhlanga was being "persecuted through prosecution" after spending over 70 days in custody before securing bail under restrictive conditions. The defence also applied for separation of trials between Mhlanga and HStv, which Zimbabwean law allows even after trial commencement.Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje opposed the applications, accusing the defence of ambushing the State without prior notice and requesting more time to study the submissions.The State will submit its written response by August 4, and Matova is expected to rule on both the Constitutional Court referral and the separation of trials on August 7.Police have indicated they plan to arrest Geza for alleged incitement.