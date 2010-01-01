Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

by Staff reporter
A 26-year-old Bulawayo man has been fined US$125 for illegally wearing military camouflage in violation of Zimbabwe's laws prohibiting civilians from donning security forces' attire.

Alpha Moyo pleaded guilty when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba, admitting to wearing a pair of camouflage trousers in public. In mitigation, Moyo told the court he was unaware that it was a criminal offence to wear military gear.

Magistrate Gwazemba ordered Moyo to pay the US$125 fine - or its equivalent in ZiG - by August 15, warning that failure to do so would result in further legal consequences.

"If the fine is not paid by August 15, you are going to face additional legal consequences," the magistrate said.

Prosecutors told the court that on July 28, police officers spotted Moyo walking at the intersection of Leopold Takawira Avenue and 5th Street in Bulawayo dressed in camouflage trousers. He was approached by the officers and subsequently arrested.

Zimbabwe's law strictly forbids civilians from wearing military uniforms or related apparel, a measure authorities say is aimed at preventing the impersonation of security personnel and maintaining public order.

