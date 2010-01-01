Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

The government has thrown its support behind Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment initiative, a programme designed to attract both local and diaspora investors to help revive the city's struggling economy.

Speaking at the inaugural Diaspora Investment Conference in Harare on Wednesday, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe praised the initiative as a critical driver of national development and urged other municipalities to adopt similar approaches.

"The inaugural Diaspora Investment Conference, Khumbul'Ekhaya, exemplifies our commitment to harnessing the potential of our diaspora communities," Garwe said. "I urge other local authorities across the country to emulate these efforts and explore investment opportunities that can attract our diaspora and international partners alike."

Garwe commended the collaboration between Bulawayo's provincial ministry and city council, describing it as essential to achieving national development goals.

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart highlighted the city's untapped potential, urging investors to seize opportunities despite the industrial decline. "Some questioned why we hosted this conference in Harare," he said. "But we must start here - where decision-makers and investors are - to reignite interest in Bulawayo."

Coltart acknowledged the closure of once-thriving factories but stressed the need to reimagine Bulawayo's economy through tourism, technology, and diaspora reinvestment. He also appealed to satellite internet provider Starlink to establish a base station in the city to improve connectivity and support business growth.

Acting town clerk Sikhangele Zhou said the decision to host the conference in Harare was strategic, aimed at reconnecting with Bulawayo expatriates and attracting fresh investment. "This event is a catalyst for re-engagement and investment," she said.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Ministry of Information, led by Minister Jenfan Muswere, recently toured major industries in Bulawayo - including Carousel Edgars and Bakers Inn - to assess progress since President Emmerson Mnangagwa's visit to factories in the city.

Companies in manufacturing, textiles, and baking welcomed the government's Targeted Finance Facility (TFF), which provides funding for retooling and boosting production. Carousel Edgars managing director Manfree Tanyanyiwa said modern machinery sourced from Italy had significantly increased production levels.

Bakers Inn southern region general manager Precious Mpofu credited improved wheat production for stabilising the company's supply chain and reducing disruptions. "Thanks to government support for agriculture, we no longer experience flour shortages. This has allowed us to run our operations smoothly," she said.

Muswere stressed that revitalising Bulawayo's industries was central to the government's Vision 2030 strategy. "Reviving Bulawayo is central to that vision and we are seeing real progress on the ground," he said.

