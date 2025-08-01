Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Government has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing service delivery through robust monitoring, evaluation and learning systems across all ministries, departments and agencies.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting on monitoring, evaluation and awareness in Harare, Special Adviser to the President on Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes and Projects, Joram Gumbo, said integrating these systems into all levels of development programming was critical for achieving the national vision.

"The realisation of Vision 2030 fundamentally depends on embedding monitoring, evaluation and learning into the daily operations of government," Gumbo said. "These critical tools provide invaluable insights to measure progress, learn from past experiences, understand our current position and chart the most effective path towards our goals."

He said government had established a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation structure through the Public Service Commission, designed to track performance and improve service delivery across ministries, departments and agencies.

Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Charles Tavengwa stressed the value of evidence-based decision-making in achieving developmental objectives.

"We have witnessed the importance of evidence-based decision-making," Tavengwa said. "This has given us the ability to truly understand the outcomes of our programmes and projects and to allocate resources effectively, ensuring that every society benefits by 2030."

The meeting was attended by senior government officials, development partners and the United Nations country team. It sought to raise awareness on the role of monitoring and evaluation in promoting transparency, accountability and tangible developmental impact.

Officials said the initiative aligns with Zimbabwe's broader goals of inclusive governance, evidence-based policymaking and efficient use of public resources.

Source - newsday

