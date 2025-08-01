Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Communities in Zimbabwe's diamond-rich Marange fields have launched a rare protest against the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), demanding an immediate halt to a retrenchment exercise that has already left hundreds jobless.

In a strongly worded letter to ZCDC, the Chiadzwa Community Share Ownership Trust (CCSOT) warned that soaring unemployment in the region risks triggering deeper economic and social turmoil. The trust accused the mining giant of sidelining the very communities that provide its social licence to operate.

"ZCDC must consult us exhaustively before making any drastic decisions that affect livelihoods in Chiadzwa and Zimunya," CCSOT CEO Hardwork Mukwada wrote in last week's letter.

ZCDC is retrenching 400 workers, citing a global diamond market crash marked by a 74% plunge in prices since 2020. The collapse has been fueled by the rise of lab-grown diamonds and prolonged underinvestment in local mining operations.

CCSOT contends that the retrenchments were imposed unilaterally without meaningful dialogue involving the tripartite pillars of Zimbabwe's diamond industry: community, government, and business.

"While we understand the labour laws and the challenging market conditions, there was a clear need for boardroom engagement before compulsory retrenchments," Mukwada stated. He urged ZCDC to freeze the layoffs and recall retrenched workers pending further consultations.

The letter was also copied to the Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF), Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund that oversees state enterprises including ZCDC.

The dispute emerges amid volatile diamond export performance. Although April 2025 diamond receipts spiked to US$33.5 million—up 912% from March—the surge largely reflected the delayed sale of a single parcel. Overall, diamond earnings plummeted 46% in 2024, falling from US$303 million in 2023 to US$163.76 million.

With revenues collapsing, the workforce is bearing the brunt. ZCDC's layoffs reflect a broader industry downturn that has also impacted Murowa Diamonds, operated by Riozim.

In response, ZCDC denied accusations of poor stakeholder engagement, asserting it consulted all relevant parties before proceeding. A company statement dated July 30 said:

"ZCDC engaged the resident minister, local senators, MPs, government leaders, party officials, and traditional leaders including chiefs Marange and Zimunya. We obtained the necessary certificates from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare before effecting retrenchments."

ZCDC was created in 2016 after government expelled seven private miners accused of industrial-scale looting from the Marange fields. With an initial US$80 million government investment, it aimed to improve oversight and deliver long-promised community benefits.

Today, that promise hangs in the balance as global market turbulence threatens to pit corporate priorities against community welfare.

For the people of Marange — whose ancestral lands hold Zimbabwe's most valuable diamonds — the unfolding crisis is a stark reminder that wealth generated below their feet has yet to translate into sustainable prosperity above ground.

Source - The Independent

Must Read

Chiwenga rejoices for reporting Merry to South African authorities successfully

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

1 hr ago | 24 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zimbabwe miners weather power crisis

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Illegal logging costs Zimbabwe millions

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe's rebasing pushes GDP to US$45,7bn

7 hrs ago | 49 Views

Court dismisses claim to Mugabe estate

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dynamos boost player bonuses, hire psychologists

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe road accidents drop 12,5%

7 hrs ago | 36 Views

High Court to hear bid to block Borrowdale office complex

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe Prosecutor General decries widespread corruption

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Police destroy tonnes of illicit drugs

7 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliates

7 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls fresh taxes

7 hrs ago | 220 Views

Highlanders Board: Guardians or Grave-diggers of a proud legacy?

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Two Men Arrested for Poaching in Shashani Conservancy

17 hrs ago | 247 Views

ZANU-PF promises music after Epworth victory, as commissar loots

17 hrs ago | 535 Views

Village head (56) caught raping minor (10)

17 hrs ago | 834 Views

Kudzayi accuses court system of sabotage

20 hrs ago | 548 Views

Soros linked to Russiagate hoax

20 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe govt to slash ZBC radio fees

20 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Pumula night burglars run wild smashing windows and doors

20 hrs ago | 581 Views

Hawks get forfeiture order on cigarette smuggling truck

20 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man charged with grave desecration and assault

20 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa in Kenya to drive DRC peace process with Ruto

20 hrs ago | 116 Views

Harare shuts down 121 businesses in CBD crackdown blitz

20 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chiwenga, Tagwirei tiff is not a fragmentation of Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 720 Views

What has Mnangagwa achieved as SADC chair?

22 hrs ago | 256 Views