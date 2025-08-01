Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) has acquired more than 150 breathalysers to crack down on drink-driving, with the devices set to be deployed during the upcoming Heroes and Defence Forces Holidays and remain a permanent feature on the nation's highways.The Council is also exploring the use of artificial intelligence to detect unsafe driver behaviour and predict accidents, as well as deploying drones to monitor traffic and relay real-time data for swift interventions.The measures were announced yesterday during a Seke Road Safety Campaign in Harare, where Officer Commanding Harare Province Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru warned that the combination of alcohol and driving was claiming countless lives."If you are under the influence, stay off the road. Don't drink and drive. It's not just illegal, it's deadly. One careless decision can destroy many lives. Let's choose life. Let's choose responsibility," he said.The campaign brought together stakeholders from the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID), TSCZ, City of Harare, Zimbabwe Public Transport Organisation (ZPTO), Passengers Association of Zimbabwe, and Harare Youth Transport Association.Commissioner Chikunguru described Seke Road — particularly the stretch between the SPCA and Chikwanha roundabout — as a "death trap" following a spate of fatal accidents, including the recent Manyame Bridge disaster that killed 17 people."Motorists are travelling at dangerously high speeds, with little regard for traffic regulations or human life. Speed may thrill, but it kills," he said, urging drivers to maintain safe speeds and adhere to the law.He also expressed concern over the high number of commuter omnibuses involved in accidents and the growing prevalence of unroadworthy vehicles."This is unacceptable. Let us ensure that our vehicles are roadworthy, with functioning brakes, good tyres, proper lighting, and no defects. A single fault can cost many lives," he said.Calling for stiffer penalties against reckless drivers, Commissioner Chikunguru stressed that those who disregard human life "do not deserve to hold a driver's licence."TSCZ official Isiah Mbanje confirmed that the newly acquired breathalysers would be in operation immediately and warned that drivers caught over the limit would face prosecution."Going forward, TSCZ is exploring ways of incorporating technology to reduce crashes," he said.Passengers at the event urged police to introduce toll-free numbers inside public transport vehicles so they can report speeding, reckless driving, and other violations in real time.The initiative forms part of a broader government-backed push to reduce Zimbabwe's rising road carnage through stricter enforcement, modern technology, and heightened public awareness.