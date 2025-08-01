Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government is moving to consolidate multiple vehicle licences into a single display disc in a bid to declutter windscreens and simplify compliance, while also reviewing licence fees downwards.The reforms were revealed in Parliament on Wednesday by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere.Minister Mhona said the initiative was part of ongoing legislative reforms to streamline vehicle registration requirements."Indeed, we do not want our windscreens to be cluttered," he told lawmakers. "I am happy that this is now coming from this House, the Legislature, and encouraging us to move and execute with speed in coming up with one disc. Our Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Information are working together on this."He explained that under the current Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, motorists are required to submit separate documents for insurance, registration books, and radio licences."So, we need to amend the necessary section so that it speaks to the Broadcasting Services Act, in particular Section 38, which makes it mandatory for you to table that radio licence for you to be registered," Mhona said.He confirmed that the process was already underway, with Permanent Secretaries from both ministries collaborating on the legislative amendments.Dr Muswere added that Cabinet had approved a downward review of licence fees, including radio and television levies, in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's directive to ease the financial burden on citizens."Yesterday, Cabinet passed a decision to review the prices of the levies and licences," Muswere said. "This was done looking at the categories, which amount to 12, including those under the Broadcasting Services Act."The proposed single licence disc and reduced fees are expected to simplify vehicle licensing, lower costs for motorists, and advance the government's ease-of-doing-business agenda.