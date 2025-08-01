Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The government is moving to consolidate multiple vehicle licences into a single display disc in a bid to declutter windscreens and simplify compliance, while also reviewing licence fees downwards.

The reforms were revealed in Parliament on Wednesday by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere.

Minister Mhona said the initiative was part of ongoing legislative reforms to streamline vehicle registration requirements.

"Indeed, we do not want our windscreens to be cluttered," he told lawmakers. "I am happy that this is now coming from this House, the Legislature, and encouraging us to move and execute with speed in coming up with one disc. Our Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Information are working together on this."

He explained that under the current Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, motorists are required to submit separate documents for insurance, registration books, and radio licences.

"So, we need to amend the necessary section so that it speaks to the Broadcasting Services Act, in particular Section 38, which makes it mandatory for you to table that radio licence for you to be registered," Mhona said.

He confirmed that the process was already underway, with Permanent Secretaries from both ministries collaborating on the legislative amendments.

Dr Muswere added that Cabinet had approved a downward review of licence fees, including radio and television levies, in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's directive to ease the financial burden on citizens.

"Yesterday, Cabinet passed a decision to review the prices of the levies and licences," Muswere said. "This was done looking at the categories, which amount to 12, including those under the Broadcasting Services Act."

The proposed single licence disc and reduced fees are expected to simplify vehicle licensing, lower costs for motorists, and advance the government's ease-of-doing-business agenda.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Chiwenga rejoices for reporting Merry to South African authorities successfully

34 mins ago | 19 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

1 hr ago | 30 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

6 hrs ago | 392 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

7 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwe miners weather power crisis

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Illegal logging costs Zimbabwe millions

7 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe's rebasing pushes GDP to US$45,7bn

7 hrs ago | 49 Views

Court dismisses claim to Mugabe estate

7 hrs ago | 260 Views

Dynamos boost player bonuses, hire psychologists

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe road accidents drop 12,5%

7 hrs ago | 36 Views

High Court to hear bid to block Borrowdale office complex

7 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe Prosecutor General decries widespread corruption

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

Police destroy tonnes of illicit drugs

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliates

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls fresh taxes

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Highlanders Board: Guardians or Grave-diggers of a proud legacy?

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Two Men Arrested for Poaching in Shashani Conservancy

17 hrs ago | 249 Views

ZANU-PF promises music after Epworth victory, as commissar loots

17 hrs ago | 539 Views

Village head (56) caught raping minor (10)

17 hrs ago | 836 Views

Kudzayi accuses court system of sabotage

20 hrs ago | 548 Views

Soros linked to Russiagate hoax

20 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe govt to slash ZBC radio fees

20 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Pumula night burglars run wild smashing windows and doors

20 hrs ago | 583 Views

Hawks get forfeiture order on cigarette smuggling truck

20 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man charged with grave desecration and assault

20 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa in Kenya to drive DRC peace process with Ruto

20 hrs ago | 116 Views

Harare shuts down 121 businesses in CBD crackdown blitz

20 hrs ago | 289 Views

Chiwenga, Tagwirei tiff is not a fragmentation of Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 725 Views

What has Mnangagwa achieved as SADC chair?

22 hrs ago | 257 Views