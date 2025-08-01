Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has come under fire from some of its SmartBiz customers following the enforcement of its Fair Usage Policy (FUP) on "unlimited" data packages.

Critics say the move undermines the promise of unlimited access, while the company argues it is a necessary measure to protect service quality for all users.

The backlash centres on the interpretation of "unlimited" - which many customers believed meant unrestricted data use. However, in the global telecoms industry, unlimited packages are almost always governed by a FUP, which sets 'reasonable use' limits to ensure equitable access to bandwidth.

"No mobile network, especially in bandwidth-constrained environments like Zimbabwe, can sustainably offer truly unmetered data without compromising quality," telecoms analysts told The Independent. "Bandwidth is an expensive resource, often imported using scarce foreign currency. Without usage management, a small group of heavy consumers can degrade service for everyone else."

Econet says SmartBiz was introduced to help small businesses, schools, churches and micro-enterprises boost productivity through reliable internet access - not to subsidise personal entertainment or high-volume data reselling.

Yet, according to industry sources, some customers have used the service for personal server hosting, torrenting, and even operating neighbourhood Wi-Fi hotspots, far exceeding typical small-business usage patterns.

"Without checks, this creates a ‘tragedy of the commons' scenario," said a telecoms expert. "A few users overconsume, slowing speeds and causing congestion for others. Everyone loses."

Globally, mobile and broadband providers such as AT&T, Vodafone, MTN, and Safaricom apply FUPs on unlimited packages. Econet says its SmartBiz terms and conditions, which customers agreed to at sign-up, clearly referenced its policy.

The company concedes, however, that it could have communicated the strict enforcement of FUP more proactively to avoid customer surprise.

Industry observers say the incident is a reminder that service providers must continuously educate users about product terms and usage limits.

"Econet's challenge now is to make customers understand that while the Fair Usage Policy may inconvenience a few, it safeguards the service for the many," said a Harare-based ICT consultant. "Without it, the vision of digital inclusion will remain just a dream."


