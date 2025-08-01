Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt to widen Seke Road, introduce dedicated bus lanes

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Government is moving to widen Seke Road and construct dedicated bus lanes in response to a surge in deadly accidents along the busy highway linking Harare and Chitungwiza.

The announcement follows two major crashes in as many weeks. A fortnight ago, 17 people were killed at Hunyani Bridge when a commuter omnibus collided with a 30-tonne haulage truck. This week, more than 20 passengers were injured when a kombi travelling from Ziko to Harare's central business district burst a front tyre and veered off the road near Chinhamo Service Station. Seven of the injured sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed the plans in an interview, saying the Seke Road upgrade will prioritise passenger safety and ease congestion.

"What we are doing, we are going to be having a dedicated bus lane and my team is now seized with that," Mhona said. "We are going to be widening the road again, having more lanes that will be an expressway right up to Makoni Section and straight up to Ten Miles."

The Harare–Chitungwiza route is one of the busiest in the country, serving the capital's largest commuter population. Authorities hope the new lanes will separate buses and kombis from other traffic, reducing the risk of high-speed collisions and improving traffic flow.

The project comes amid growing calls for tougher road safety measures and better public transport infrastructure on Zimbabwe's accident-prone highways.

Source - the herald

Must Read

Judge Katiyo in legal storm over 'fraudulent' ruling on unheard case

51 mins ago | 35 Views

Walter Mzembi hospitalised

57 mins ago | 76 Views

Chiwenga rejoices for reporting Merry to South African authorities successfully

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

8 hrs ago | 114 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

9 hrs ago | 292 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

9 hrs ago | 128 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

9 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

9 hrs ago | 257 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

10 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwe miners weather power crisis

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

Illegal logging costs Zimbabwe millions

10 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe's rebasing pushes GDP to US$45,7bn

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

Court dismisses claim to Mugabe estate

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

Dynamos boost player bonuses, hire psychologists

10 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe road accidents drop 12,5%

10 hrs ago | 36 Views

High Court to hear bid to block Borrowdale office complex

10 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe Prosecutor General decries widespread corruption

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

Police destroy tonnes of illicit drugs

10 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliates

10 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls fresh taxes

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

Highlanders Board: Guardians or Grave-diggers of a proud legacy?

11 hrs ago | 193 Views

Two Men Arrested for Poaching in Shashani Conservancy

20 hrs ago | 258 Views

ZANU-PF promises music after Epworth victory, as commissar loots

20 hrs ago | 548 Views

Village head (56) caught raping minor (10)

20 hrs ago | 851 Views

Kudzayi accuses court system of sabotage

23 hrs ago | 587 Views

Soros linked to Russiagate hoax

23 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe govt to slash ZBC radio fees

23 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Pumula night burglars run wild smashing windows and doors

23 hrs ago | 597 Views

Hawks get forfeiture order on cigarette smuggling truck

23 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man charged with grave desecration and assault

23 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa in Kenya to drive DRC peace process with Ruto

23 hrs ago | 117 Views