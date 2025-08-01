Latest News Editor's Choice


Walter Mzembi hospitalised

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe's former Foreign Minister, Dr Walter Mzembi, is reported to be seriously ill and hospitalised at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, amid growing concerns from medical staff over shortages of essential drugs and equipment at the facility.

According to journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, doctors at Parirenyatwa say Mzembi is suffering from an enlarged heart and swollen feet. A prison official is also reported to have confirmed that the 60-year-old politician collapsed in prison last week.

Mzembi was arrested in Harare on June 14 on charges linked to his tenure as Tourism Minister more than a decade ago. His detention followed a seven-year exile in Eswatini, South Africa, and Zambia. He was reportedly taken into custody while travelling from Zambia.

Mzembi served as Robert Mugabe's final Foreign Minister before the veteran leader was ousted in a 2017 military coup led by then-Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

His arrest has reignited political debate over the treatment of former Mugabe-era officials, while his deteriorating health has highlighted the ongoing crisis in Zimbabwe's public health system. Parirenyatwa, the country's largest referral hospital, has long struggled with chronic shortages of medicine, functional equipment, and specialist care.

As Mzembi remains under medical observation, concerns are mounting over whether the state can adequately meet his health needs while in custody.

Source - byo24news

