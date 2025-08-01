1 in 5 Zimbabwean infants receive exclusive breastfeeding

News / National

by Staff reporter

As the world observes World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7, Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ) has raised alarm over the country's sharply declining exclusive breastfeeding rates, warning of a looming public health crisis if action is not taken. The organization is calling for urgent and coordinated efforts to address deep-rooted cultural, economic, and systemic barriers that are threatening infant health and survival.At the launch of the commemorative week, Chisichawo Mutendadzamera, Nutrition Manager at NAZ, underscored the life-saving power of breastfeeding, describing it as a basic human right that must be protected. He noted that World Breastfeeding Week provides a crucial opportunity for families, health workers, communities, and policymakers to unite and highlight breastfeeding as one of the most effective interventions for safeguarding infant nutrition."Breast milk is the ultimate natural vaccine. It provides the perfect balance of nutrients, is easy to digest, and protects against common childhood illnesses," said Mutendadzamera. "This week allows us to reinforce breastfeeding as a sustainable, life-saving intervention and a fundamental human right."While Zimbabwe has made notable progress in some areas - such as early initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, which now stands at 86 percent - exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months has dropped to a concerning 20.1 percent, far below the national target of 70 percent. Continued breastfeeding between 12 and 23 months is at 52 percent, also below the recommended levels.Mutendadzamera identified several obstacles contributing to the decline in exclusive breastfeeding, including harmful cultural norms, social pressure, misinformation, and inadequate postnatal support. He emphasized that vulnerable groups, such as young mothers, HIV-positive women, those with disabilities, and low-income families, are facing greater challenges. Many of these mothers are underserved by outreach efforts and lack access to inclusive counseling or peer support systems.Since 2014, NAZ has worked to address these barriers by empowering communities, strengthening health systems, and advocating for policy changes that promote breastfeeding. However, significant gaps remain. These include insufficient caregiver knowledge, inconsistent implementation of counseling programs, and the aggressive marketing of breastmilk substitutes - especially online. Despite the recent update to the national legal framework through Statutory Instrument 192 of 2024, which replaces SI 46, enforcement remains weak due to digital loopholes, low monitoring capacity, and limited public awareness.To combat these challenges, NAZ continues to advocate for breastfeeding through its Care Group model. This grassroots initiative trains lead mothers to educate their peers about exclusive breastfeeding, hygiene, and nutrition. The peer-to-peer approach builds trust and encourages lasting behavior change. Alongside this, NAZ has launched mass media outreach and mobile messaging campaigns to reach caregivers of young children.Involving men, traditional leaders, and the broader community is another important part of NAZ's strategy. Through Social Analysis and Action dialogues, these groups are encouraged to examine and shift harmful socio-cultural norms while reinforcing those that support maternal and child health.In addition to community efforts, the health system has made some progress in supporting breastfeeding. The Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) has been introduced in some facilities, and postnatal counseling services are available in others. Waiting mothers' shelters have also been constructed to support rural women during their final weeks of pregnancy. However, these efforts have been inconsistent, particularly in rural clinics that struggle with staff shortages, inadequate training, and a lack of dedicated breastfeeding education.Maternal malnutrition is another critical barrier. Undernourished mothers often face challenges such as fatigue, slow recovery after childbirth, and difficulty producing enough milk. Despite these challenges, Mutendadzamera stressed that even moderately malnourished women can successfully breastfeed with the right support. He emphasized that improving maternal nutrition is a more effective and sustainable solution than promoting formula feeding.Breastfeeding's importance is particularly evident during emergencies, such as economic crises, drought, or disease outbreaks. It provides a safe, readily available source of nutrition that does not rely on clean water or storage facilities. "Breastmilk is always available, safe, and does not require clean water or storage. It also protects against common infections and provides emotional stability to both mother and child," he explained.This year, NAZ is leading a campaign under the theme "Prioritize Breastfeeding, Create Sustainable Support Systems." The organization is supporting district events in areas such as Mangwe, Beitbridge, Kariba, Gutu, Chipinge, and Gokwe North. Activities include community dialogues, traditional songs and dramas, cooking demonstrations, and showcases of energy-dense meals made from locally available ingredients to promote appropriate complementary feeding.While NAZ is proud of its work expanding Care Groups and supporting Village Health Workers, it acknowledges that much more needs to be done. Low exclusive breastfeeding rates, economic hardship, limited workplace support, weak enforcement of existing regulations, and funding gaps continue to hinder national progress.Mutendadzamera concluded with a clear call to action: "We urge government, civil society, health workers, employers, and families to work together to create environments where breastfeeding is protected and promoted. Only by investing in supportive systems can we ensure a healthier, more resilient future for Zimbabwe's children."