Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

1 in 5 Zimbabwean infants receive exclusive breastfeeding

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
As the world observes World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7, Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ) has raised alarm over the country's sharply declining exclusive breastfeeding rates, warning of a looming public health crisis if action is not taken. The organization is calling for urgent and coordinated efforts to address deep-rooted cultural, economic, and systemic barriers that are threatening infant health and survival.

At the launch of the commemorative week, Chisichawo Mutendadzamera, Nutrition Manager at NAZ, underscored the life-saving power of breastfeeding, describing it as a basic human right that must be protected. He noted that World Breastfeeding Week provides a crucial opportunity for families, health workers, communities, and policymakers to unite and highlight breastfeeding as one of the most effective interventions for safeguarding infant nutrition.

"Breast milk is the ultimate natural vaccine. It provides the perfect balance of nutrients, is easy to digest, and protects against common childhood illnesses," said Mutendadzamera. "This week allows us to reinforce breastfeeding as a sustainable, life-saving intervention and a fundamental human right."

While Zimbabwe has made notable progress in some areas - such as early initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, which now stands at 86 percent - exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months has dropped to a concerning 20.1 percent, far below the national target of 70 percent. Continued breastfeeding between 12 and 23 months is at 52 percent, also below the recommended levels.

Mutendadzamera identified several obstacles contributing to the decline in exclusive breastfeeding, including harmful cultural norms, social pressure, misinformation, and inadequate postnatal support. He emphasized that vulnerable groups, such as young mothers, HIV-positive women, those with disabilities, and low-income families, are facing greater challenges. Many of these mothers are underserved by outreach efforts and lack access to inclusive counseling or peer support systems.

Since 2014, NAZ has worked to address these barriers by empowering communities, strengthening health systems, and advocating for policy changes that promote breastfeeding. However, significant gaps remain. These include insufficient caregiver knowledge, inconsistent implementation of counseling programs, and the aggressive marketing of breastmilk substitutes - especially online. Despite the recent update to the national legal framework through Statutory Instrument 192 of 2024, which replaces SI 46, enforcement remains weak due to digital loopholes, low monitoring capacity, and limited public awareness.

To combat these challenges, NAZ continues to advocate for breastfeeding through its Care Group model. This grassroots initiative trains lead mothers to educate their peers about exclusive breastfeeding, hygiene, and nutrition. The peer-to-peer approach builds trust and encourages lasting behavior change. Alongside this, NAZ has launched mass media outreach and mobile messaging campaigns to reach caregivers of young children.

Involving men, traditional leaders, and the broader community is another important part of NAZ's strategy. Through Social Analysis and Action dialogues, these groups are encouraged to examine and shift harmful socio-cultural norms while reinforcing those that support maternal and child health.

In addition to community efforts, the health system has made some progress in supporting breastfeeding. The Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) has been introduced in some facilities, and postnatal counseling services are available in others. Waiting mothers' shelters have also been constructed to support rural women during their final weeks of pregnancy. However, these efforts have been inconsistent, particularly in rural clinics that struggle with staff shortages, inadequate training, and a lack of dedicated breastfeeding education.

Maternal malnutrition is another critical barrier. Undernourished mothers often face challenges such as fatigue, slow recovery after childbirth, and difficulty producing enough milk. Despite these challenges, Mutendadzamera stressed that even moderately malnourished women can successfully breastfeed with the right support. He emphasized that improving maternal nutrition is a more effective and sustainable solution than promoting formula feeding.

Breastfeeding's importance is particularly evident during emergencies, such as economic crises, drought, or disease outbreaks. It provides a safe, readily available source of nutrition that does not rely on clean water or storage facilities. "Breastmilk is always available, safe, and does not require clean water or storage. It also protects against common infections and provides emotional stability to both mother and child," he explained.

This year, NAZ is leading a campaign under the theme "Prioritize Breastfeeding, Create Sustainable Support Systems." The organization is supporting district events in areas such as Mangwe, Beitbridge, Kariba, Gutu, Chipinge, and Gokwe North. Activities include community dialogues, traditional songs and dramas, cooking demonstrations, and showcases of energy-dense meals made from locally available ingredients to promote appropriate complementary feeding.

While NAZ is proud of its work expanding Care Groups and supporting Village Health Workers, it acknowledges that much more needs to be done. Low exclusive breastfeeding rates, economic hardship, limited workplace support, weak enforcement of existing regulations, and funding gaps continue to hinder national progress.

Mutendadzamera concluded with a clear call to action: "We urge government, civil society, health workers, employers, and families to work together to create environments where breastfeeding is protected and promoted. Only by investing in supportive systems can we ensure a healthier, more resilient future for Zimbabwe's children."

Source - Health Times

Must Read

Bulawayo losing 'City of Kings' shine amid garbage pile-up

4 secs ago | 0 Views

Judge Katiyo in legal storm over 'fraudulent' ruling on unheard case

17 hrs ago | 638 Views

Walter Mzembi hospitalised

17 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Govt to widen Seke Road, introduce dedicated bus lanes

18 hrs ago | 370 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

20 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

20 hrs ago | 179 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

21 hrs ago | 281 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

21 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

21 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

21 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

21 hrs ago | 665 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

21 hrs ago | 89 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

21 hrs ago | 151 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

21 hrs ago | 241 Views

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

21 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

22 hrs ago | 163 Views

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

01 Aug 2025 at 10:11hrs | 279 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

01 Aug 2025 at 10:08hrs | 112 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

01 Aug 2025 at 10:00hrs | 190 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

01 Aug 2025 at 09:17hrs | 344 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

01 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 513 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

01 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 539 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

01 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 170 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

01 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 127 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

01 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 325 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

01 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 154 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

01 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 294 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

01 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 841 Views

Zimbabwe miners weather power crisis

01 Aug 2025 at 08:33hrs | 168 Views

Illegal logging costs Zimbabwe millions

01 Aug 2025 at 08:29hrs | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's rebasing pushes GDP to US$45,7bn

01 Aug 2025 at 08:27hrs | 138 Views

Court dismisses claim to Mugabe estate

01 Aug 2025 at 08:22hrs | 403 Views

Dynamos boost player bonuses, hire psychologists

01 Aug 2025 at 08:17hrs | 215 Views

Zimbabwe road accidents drop 12,5%

01 Aug 2025 at 08:15hrs | 44 Views

High Court to hear bid to block Borrowdale office complex

01 Aug 2025 at 08:11hrs | 143 Views

Zimbabwe Prosecutor General decries widespread corruption

01 Aug 2025 at 08:09hrs | 99 Views

Police destroy tonnes of illicit drugs

01 Aug 2025 at 08:07hrs | 99 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliates

01 Aug 2025 at 08:06hrs | 234 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls fresh taxes

01 Aug 2025 at 08:02hrs | 333 Views

Highlanders Board: Guardians or Grave-diggers of a proud legacy?

01 Aug 2025 at 07:19hrs | 216 Views

Two Men Arrested for Poaching in Shashani Conservancy

31 Jul 2025 at 22:03hrs | 272 Views

ZANU-PF promises music after Epworth victory, as commissar loots

31 Jul 2025 at 21:57hrs | 576 Views

Village head (56) caught raping minor (10)

31 Jul 2025 at 21:53hrs | 902 Views

Kudzayi accuses court system of sabotage

31 Jul 2025 at 19:23hrs | 719 Views

Soros linked to Russiagate hoax

31 Jul 2025 at 18:57hrs | 304 Views

Zimbabwe govt to slash ZBC radio fees

31 Jul 2025 at 18:53hrs | 1707 Views

Pumula night burglars run wild smashing windows and doors

31 Jul 2025 at 18:49hrs | 637 Views

Hawks get forfeiture order on cigarette smuggling truck

31 Jul 2025 at 18:48hrs | 154 Views

Man charged with grave desecration and assault

31 Jul 2025 at 18:48hrs | 223 Views