Bulawayo losing 'City of Kings' shine amid garbage pile-up

News / National

by Staff reporter

City leaders, government officials, and waste management experts have issued a stark warning about the deteriorating state of solid waste management in Bulawayo, describing it as a looming health and environmental crisis that requires immediate attention. These concerns were raised during a high-level policy dialogue organized by the Public Policy and Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRIZ) on Thursday. The dialogue, held under the theme "Towards Clean and Resilient Urban Areas: Building Inclusive and Sustainable Solid Waste Management in Zimbabwe," brought together key stakeholders to discuss solutions to the mounting waste management challenges faced by Zimbabwe's urban centers.The stakeholders, including government representatives and experts, called for increased funding, stronger public-private partnerships, and investment in innovative waste-to-energy technologies. They emphasized that a coordinated effort was needed to address the crisis before it spirals further out of control.Speaking on behalf of the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Norah Mupaza acknowledged the mounting challenges faced by urban areas across Zimbabwe, including Bulawayo, due to rapid population growth, rural-to-urban migration, and chronic underfunding of local authorities. Mupaza noted that these issues have severely strained the city's waste management infrastructure. "Urban areas in Zimbabwe have been facing numerous challenges in solid waste management," she said, citing the growing populations, lack of funding for local authorities, and limited capacity in areas such as recycling and electronic waste handling.Mupaza assured attendees that the government is prioritizing the issue and is actively working with various stakeholders to improve urban waste systems. She highlighted the importance of adopting waste-to-energy technologies, which can convert waste into cleaner energy alternatives. However, she also pointed out that the rising waste production, particularly in the central business district (CBD) of Bulawayo, is creating serious health and environmental hazards. "These models demonstrate that solid waste can be converted into energy," Mupaza added. "But the increasing waste production in the CBD, particularly around construction sites and sanitation zones, poses significant health risks that need urgent attention."The dialogue also featured input from Councillor Mellisa Mabeza, who represented Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart. Mabeza outlined a set of policy recommendations aimed at improving the city's waste management capacity. These recommendations included enhancing school-based waste education, increasing enforcement by municipal police, and introducing targeted taxes on high-waste products such as diapers, plastic packaging, and electronic goods. The funds generated from these taxes, Mabeza proposed, should be earmarked for improving local waste management services and supporting the recycling industry. She also stressed the importance of developing infrastructure, such as waste-to-energy plants, to address the city's growing waste problem.Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo offered a sobering account of the municipality's operational challenges, revealing that Bulawayo's waste collection fleet is severely under-equipped. "We need about 20 compactors to run the city efficiently," Khumalo explained. "At the moment, we operate with just 8 to 11. Ideally, we need 30 compactors, but there is no money and we no longer receive government grants." The shortage of waste collection vehicles, she said, significantly hampers the city's ability to manage waste effectively.Waste management specialist Leave-It Ncube urged the city and its residents to adopt a mindset shift - viewing waste as a resource rather than a problem. Ncube called for a greater focus on composting, recycling, and other circular economy solutions that reduce reliance on landfills. "Organic waste can be reused in agriculture. Plastics can be recycled," she explained. "We need to move towards sustainable, circular solutions."As Bulawayo grapples with an escalating waste management crisis, all stakeholders agreed that decisive leadership, strategic investment, and public engagement are critical to building a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient city. While the challenges are daunting, there is a shared understanding that the crisis must be addressed with urgency and collective action.The discussions highlighted the need for both immediate interventions and long-term strategies to address the growing waste problem in the city. The solutions proposed during the dialogue offer hope for a cleaner and more sustainable Bulawayo, but only time will tell whether they will be implemented effectively enough to stave off the environmental and health crises looming on the horizon. The call for action is clear: Bulawayo must act now to manage its waste and ensure a sustainable future for its residents.