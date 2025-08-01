Latest News Editor's Choice


Zec abandons Econet for voter registration checks

by Staff reporter
In a troubling move that has left many potential voters struggling to verify their registration status, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has seemingly abandoned the Econet platform for voter registration checks, limiting access to NetOne subscribers only.

The decision, which has raised concerns about voter accessibility, is particularly problematic in areas holding by-elections, where many citizens are trying to confirm their registration before casting their ballots.

In a recent update via its Ballot Bulletin, ZEC instructed voters in Chiredzi Rural District Council, Ward 4, to check their registration status using the *265# code  -  a service exclusive to NetOne subscribers  -  or to visit the ZEC online portal. Similarly, voters in Chinhoyi Ward 14 Alaska, which is holding a by-election today, were advised to follow the same process.

"The commission displays voters' rolls two days before polling day to enable voters to verify their polling stations," ZEC wrote in the bulletin, adding that voters in areas with by-elections could verify their status either via the *265# service or online inspection.

However, the decision to exclude Econet users from the *265# service has created frustration, especially for individuals like Ishmael Banga, a prospective voter in Chiredzi, who was unable to check his registration status using his Econet line.

"I failed to check my registration status using my Econet line," Banga said. "I had to go and physically check at my polling station (Tariro Primary School). Fortunately, my name is on the voters' roll."

Despite multiple attempts to seek clarification from ZEC on why Econet subscribers have been excluded from this service, the electoral body has not provided any explanation.

The Election Resource Centre (ERC), a leading electoral watchdog, has voiced strong concerns over the change, calling on ZEC to ensure equal access to voter registration information for all Zimbabweans, regardless of their mobile service provider.

"The Election Resource Centre expresses concern over the *265# code's limited accessibility to NetOne subscribers only," said Babra Ontibile Bhebe, the Executive Director of ERC. "We urge ZEC to rectify this issue and ensure that subscribers of other networks, including Econet, have equal access to voter registration information."

This move by ZEC has been met with skepticism, particularly in rural areas and communities where access to online portals may also be limited due to poor internet infrastructure. The exclusion of a major mobile network like Econet, which boasts the largest market share in Zimbabwe, could disproportionately affect many potential voters who rely on it for their communication needs.

With elections around the corner, stakeholders are urging ZEC to review the situation to ensure all citizens, regardless of their choice of mobile network, can easily access information related to voter registration and polling station locations.

The situation remains unresolved as of now, and ZEC has yet to issue any further clarification on the matter.

