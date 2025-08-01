Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinese national shot dead in armed robbery at Zimbabwe mine

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwean police have confirmed a fatal armed robbery that occurred last Friday at Pin 3 Mine, a Chinese-owned operation in Shurugwi, Midlands Province, amid reports that a Chinese employee was fatally shot during the attack.

The incident has prompted the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe to issue a rare safety advisory, urging heightened vigilance among Chinese nationals and businesses operating in the country.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the attack in a statement on Thursday, noting that investigations were underway. "The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are currently ongoing in connection with the armed robbery case that occurred at Pin 3 Mine residential compound, Shurugwi, on July 25," he said.

While Commissioner Nyathi did not disclose the identity of the victim or confirm the fatality, Chinese media reports have revealed that the victim was a Chinese woman who was shot in the abdomen during the robbery and later died despite emergency treatment efforts.

According to Global Times, quoting the Beijing News, the robbery was carried out by a gang of five or six armed suspects, who are believed to have had inside information about the mine's operations and layout. The mine's residential compound was targeted, and the attackers are reported to have demanded cash and valuables at gunpoint.

The Chinese Embassy in Harare expressed deep concern over the incident, urging Zimbabwean authorities to intensify investigations, arrest the perpetrators swiftly, and bolster protection of Chinese citizens and businesses. In a statement issued Sunday, the embassy revealed it had dispatched a Chinese medical aid team to assist the victim, but she tragically succumbed to her injuries.

"The embassy urges the Zimbabwean police to bring the perpetrators to justice and calls on all Chinese enterprises and citizens in Zimbabwe to strengthen security precautions," the statement read.

The embassy further advised Chinese nationals to remain informed about local security conditions, enhance protective measures according to their operational environments, and formulate emergency response strategies.

Chinese businesses were also encouraged to hire professional security personnel where possible and adopt preventive measures including avoiding solo or night-time travel, limiting public display of valuables, and steering clear of high-risk areas.

This incident has renewed concerns over the safety of foreign nationals in Zimbabwe's mining sector, which has seen increasing investment from Chinese companies in recent years. The Midlands Province, rich in gold and other minerals, has been a hotspot for criminal activity involving both artisanal miners and armed gangs.

The police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the case, but have assured the public and diplomatic community that all leads are being pursued.

As investigations continue, Zimbabwean authorities are expected to coordinate closely with Chinese diplomatic officials to ensure justice is served and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

Victoria Falls booms with business during COP 15

8 secs ago | 0 Views

Zec abandons Econet for voter registration checks

1 min ago | 0 Views

Bindura neglects billing 1,598 households

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo losing 'City of Kings' shine amid garbage pile-up

2 mins ago | 0 Views

1 in 5 Zimbabwean infants receive exclusive breastfeeding

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Judge Katiyo in legal storm over 'fraudulent' ruling on unheard case

17 hrs ago | 641 Views

Walter Mzembi hospitalised

17 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Govt to widen Seke Road, introduce dedicated bus lanes

18 hrs ago | 370 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

20 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

21 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

21 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

21 hrs ago | 711 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

21 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

21 hrs ago | 667 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

21 hrs ago | 90 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

21 hrs ago | 151 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

21 hrs ago | 242 Views

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

21 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

22 hrs ago | 164 Views

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

01 Aug 2025 at 10:11hrs | 279 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

01 Aug 2025 at 10:08hrs | 112 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

01 Aug 2025 at 10:00hrs | 190 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

01 Aug 2025 at 09:17hrs | 344 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

01 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 513 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

01 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 540 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

01 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 170 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

01 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 127 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

01 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 326 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

01 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 154 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

01 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 294 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

01 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 842 Views

Zimbabwe miners weather power crisis

01 Aug 2025 at 08:33hrs | 168 Views

Illegal logging costs Zimbabwe millions

01 Aug 2025 at 08:29hrs | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's rebasing pushes GDP to US$45,7bn

01 Aug 2025 at 08:27hrs | 138 Views

Court dismisses claim to Mugabe estate

01 Aug 2025 at 08:22hrs | 403 Views

Dynamos boost player bonuses, hire psychologists

01 Aug 2025 at 08:17hrs | 215 Views

Zimbabwe road accidents drop 12,5%

01 Aug 2025 at 08:15hrs | 44 Views

High Court to hear bid to block Borrowdale office complex

01 Aug 2025 at 08:11hrs | 143 Views

Zimbabwe Prosecutor General decries widespread corruption

01 Aug 2025 at 08:09hrs | 99 Views

Police destroy tonnes of illicit drugs

01 Aug 2025 at 08:07hrs | 99 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliates

01 Aug 2025 at 08:06hrs | 234 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls fresh taxes

01 Aug 2025 at 08:02hrs | 333 Views

Highlanders Board: Guardians or Grave-diggers of a proud legacy?

01 Aug 2025 at 07:19hrs | 216 Views

Two Men Arrested for Poaching in Shashani Conservancy

31 Jul 2025 at 22:03hrs | 272 Views

ZANU-PF promises music after Epworth victory, as commissar loots

31 Jul 2025 at 21:57hrs | 576 Views

Village head (56) caught raping minor (10)

31 Jul 2025 at 21:53hrs | 902 Views

Kudzayi accuses court system of sabotage

31 Jul 2025 at 19:23hrs | 719 Views

Soros linked to Russiagate hoax

31 Jul 2025 at 18:57hrs | 304 Views