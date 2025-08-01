Chinese national shot dead in armed robbery at Zimbabwe mine

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean police have confirmed a fatal armed robbery that occurred last Friday at Pin 3 Mine, a Chinese-owned operation in Shurugwi, Midlands Province, amid reports that a Chinese employee was fatally shot during the attack.The incident has prompted the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe to issue a rare safety advisory, urging heightened vigilance among Chinese nationals and businesses operating in the country.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the attack in a statement on Thursday, noting that investigations were underway. "The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are currently ongoing in connection with the armed robbery case that occurred at Pin 3 Mine residential compound, Shurugwi, on July 25," he said.While Commissioner Nyathi did not disclose the identity of the victim or confirm the fatality, Chinese media reports have revealed that the victim was a Chinese woman who was shot in the abdomen during the robbery and later died despite emergency treatment efforts.According to Global Times, quoting the Beijing News, the robbery was carried out by a gang of five or six armed suspects, who are believed to have had inside information about the mine's operations and layout. The mine's residential compound was targeted, and the attackers are reported to have demanded cash and valuables at gunpoint.The Chinese Embassy in Harare expressed deep concern over the incident, urging Zimbabwean authorities to intensify investigations, arrest the perpetrators swiftly, and bolster protection of Chinese citizens and businesses. In a statement issued Sunday, the embassy revealed it had dispatched a Chinese medical aid team to assist the victim, but she tragically succumbed to her injuries."The embassy urges the Zimbabwean police to bring the perpetrators to justice and calls on all Chinese enterprises and citizens in Zimbabwe to strengthen security precautions," the statement read.The embassy further advised Chinese nationals to remain informed about local security conditions, enhance protective measures according to their operational environments, and formulate emergency response strategies.Chinese businesses were also encouraged to hire professional security personnel where possible and adopt preventive measures including avoiding solo or night-time travel, limiting public display of valuables, and steering clear of high-risk areas.This incident has renewed concerns over the safety of foreign nationals in Zimbabwe's mining sector, which has seen increasing investment from Chinese companies in recent years. The Midlands Province, rich in gold and other minerals, has been a hotspot for criminal activity involving both artisanal miners and armed gangs.The police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the case, but have assured the public and diplomatic community that all leads are being pursued.As investigations continue, Zimbabwean authorities are expected to coordinate closely with Chinese diplomatic officials to ensure justice is served and to prevent similar incidents in the future.